No contact from Derry City over skipper Danny Devine – says Caley Thistle head coach Scott Kellacher

Scott Kellacher insists Caley Thistle have had no contact from Derry City over a move for captain Danny Devine.

League of Ireland Premier Division side Derry have been linked with defender Devine this week.

Devine – a former Northern Ireland under-21 international – is in his second spell with the Highlanders, having been part of their Scottish Cup winning side in 2015.

Having returned to the club in 2020 following a four-year absence at Partick Thistle and Dunfermline, Devine is presently Caley Jags’ longest-serving player.

In total between both spells, Devine has made 235 appearances for Inverness.

Kellacher insists the Candystripes have not made any contact with Caley Thistle over their skipper – and he intends for 32-year-old Devine to remain at Caledonian Stadium.

Kellacher said: “Someone made me aware of it this morning, but Danny has done great for us over a number of years.

“He’s certainly a player we wouldn’t want to lose, but we know there will be interest because Danny is a good player.

“He’s got good experience, he’s played at the highest level and won the Scottish Cup.

“But Danny is certainly a player we will be looking to keep hold of – no matter what.

“It’s all speculation because nothing has come into the club. As far as we’re aware nothing will be happening there.”

Kellacher not expecting more comings or goings

Caley Thistle, who are in administration at present, are bound by transfer regulations which prevent them from signing any player over the age of 21.

Kellacher has already signed Aberdeen pair Alfie Bavidge and Alfie Stewart on loan for the remainder of the campaign, but expects minimal – if any – further business.

He added: “We understand the situation we’re in and who we can take in.

“It is very difficult to try and get players in who are under-20 but with a bit of experience.

“We just keep our heads down – if anything comes up we can try and do this or that.

“We know where we’re at, so we’re not looking for any excuses. We just need to get on with it, and getting the two Alfies in was massive for us, because we did need help.

“They’ve been brilliant, but in the meantime I don’t think there will be any more comings or goings.”

Dons pair have helped to raise Caley Thistle bar in training

Forward Bavidge netted on his debut in Caley Jags’ 2-0 win over Dumbarton at the beginning of the month, with midfielder Stewart coming off the bench in the same game.

That remains their only action so far, however, following the postponement of last weekend’s League One trip to Annan Athletic.

The fixture has been rearranged for this weekend to kick start a hectic seven days, with the trip to Galabank followed by away games against Queen of the South and Alloa Athletic.

Kellacher is thrilled with the way the Dons duo have settled in, insisting they have helped to raise standards in training.

He added: “The two boys have come in and they have been excellent.

“They have been a credit to themselves and to Aberdeen.

“Bav scored in his first game, which is ideal.

“Alfie Stewart came off the bench, and he has been brilliant in training – you can see he’s itching to get going, and he will get his chance, so he just needs to be patient.

“They have both added a good bit to training with the standards they’ve brought.

“When you make signings, you need to know they are going to be as good as, if not better, than what you have. They’ve done great so far.”