News Highlands & Islands

Criminal gang could be behind release of lynx in Highlands say experts

Born Free says there is also an "element of status and bravado in owning" big cats.

By Graham Fleming
Two of the lynxes rescued in the Highlands.
Image: Royal Zoological Society of Scotland

Wildlife experts say the illegal release of lynx in the Highlands could be linked to an organised crime group.

Conservationists and animal rights groups say there may have been attempts to sell the large cats before they were released into the wild.

Two lynx were first spotted in the Dramguish area of Kingussie on January 8.

It prompted a large search by staff from the Highland Wildlife Park, with both the animals captured and sent to Edinburgh Zoo for quarantine.

Then, on January 10, it emerged there was a second pair of lynx in the area.

‘There is a market in the UK for small wild cat species’

These were also captured but one of them died, and it was revealed all four animals had been starving when they were caught.

Now, speaking to the Scottish Mail on Sunday, Chris Lewis – captivity research and policy manager at animal charity Born Free – said he could not rule out criminal gang links to the cats’ release.

He said: “There is a market in the UK for small wild cat species.

“The trade-in servals – a small African cat – is quite big and they sell for quite a lot of money.

A large hunt was undertaken to find the two sets of lynx. Image: RZSS

“There is a criminal element there. The keeping of exotic and dangerous pets is linked to other illegal crime.

“There is also an element of status and bravado in owning them.”

He added: “Someone might have been looking to sell the lynx and didn’t realise the legislation in place here and decided to cut their losses.”

Lynx may have come from another country

Meanwhile, another conservation expert told the Scottish Mail on Sunday that the lynx may have originated in a country with less stringent animal rules than the UK.

The expert, who was not named, said: “The obvious origin would be a from a country that doesn’t have a dangerous animals act or similar laws.

“You would also be edging on the border of other criminal activities.”

The lynx were taken to Edinburgh Zoo. Image: Peter Jolly/Shutterstock

Some 31 lynx are currently being held in the UK by private collectors under licence, according to Born Free’s 2023 figures.

Highland Council has confirmed that no licence was applied for by any premises in the vicinity where the lynx were released.

Police are continuing to investigate the incidents.

