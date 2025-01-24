Aberdeen’s Alfie Bavidge thrilled with promising start to Caley Thistle loan spell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Alfie Bavidge thrilled with promising start to Caley Thistle loan spell

It's three goals in three games since arriving on loan at Inverness for the in-form Dons starlet - who wants more against Alloa Athletic.

By Paul Chalk
Alfie Bavidge celebrates after scoring for Inverness Caledonian Thistle against Dumbarton in SPFL League One on January 4, 2025.
In-form Aberdeen striker Alfie Bavidge says he is loving his loan spell at Caley Thistle.

The 18-year-old has scored three goals in as many games since joining ICT earlier this month from the Dons and is setting his sights on victory at Alloa Athletic on Saturday.

Goals and wins against Dumbarton and Annan Athletic lifted administration-hit ICT to within four points of eighth-placed Annan, who they’re trying to haul in to avoid a relegation scrap.

‘I could not have asked for a better start’ – three goals in three games

Bavidge’s opening goal in a 3-2 defeat at Queen of the South on Tuesday prevented any further progress, but the talented teenager is determined to play his part as Scott Kellacher’s side bid to stay in the division.

He said: “I’ve been loving every bit of being here so far.

“I’ve been playing regular football, and I want to keep doing what I’d doing and see where that takes me.

“It’s been a really good start. I just want to do my best for the team.

“If I could keep that up, it would be brilliant, but there will be blips along the way. It’s just about how I react to those blips.

“It’s a big credit to my team-mates here and the manager – I would not have been able to do this without them.

“They have been really welcoming, and I could not have asked for a better start.”

Kellacher ‘puts trust’ in striker at ICT

Bavidge, whose dad Martin starred up front for ICT from 1999 to 2002, spent the first half of this season at Scott Brown’s Championship promotion contenders Ayr.

Of his 15 appearances for the Honest Men, 12 were from the bench, and his double in a 5-2 loss at Falkirk were his only goals.

The January window period sparked conversations between Aberdeen and ICT and, supported by his dad, it was agreed he would switch to the Highlands until May along with Dons team-mate, midfielder Alfie Stewart.

Bavidge still feels he’ll benefit from being at two clubs and learning new aspects of the game this season.

He said: “Ayr was a tough one for me. I’m obviously learning different things.

“That was in the Championship, and I was playing against really good players, so I did learn a lot from my time at Ayr.

“I’m now learning different sides to the game here and I’m playing that bit more. Both loans moves have offered benefits to me.

“I was just eager to go and play games. The manager has taken me here and put trust in me to play games. I’m happy I can repay him so far.

“It won’t mean anything if I go on and be poor for the rest of the season. I’ve got to keep my form up for as long as I can.

“I still keep in contact with Aberdeen. They’re watching the games, so it’s good to maintain that connection.”

On-loan Aberdeen FC attacker Alfie Bavidge opened his Inverness account with this goal against Dumbarton in a 2-0 win on January 4, 2025.
After trips to Annan and Dumfries this week leading to more than 900 miles on the road, it’s now a further 300-mile round trip to fourth-placed Alloa on Saturday.

Bavidge is satisfied that the players have had enough rest in between times to be ready to face an Alloa side who have not played since their 1-1 draw with Queen of the South on January 11.

He added: “As a footballer, you are used to constant travelling. We’ve all played football for a while now at this club, so it is just about resting as much as possible and, when you step on the pitch, you are full of energy and ready to go.

“It won’t be in our minds when it comes to the game. We’ll just be thinking of getting the win and getting back up the road with three points.”

For more Caley Thistle news and updates visit our dedicated page and join our Facebook group.

