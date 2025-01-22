North Kessock’s EV charging, restaurant and retail hub gets green light from council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Kessock’s EV charging, restaurant and retail hub gets green light from council

The newly-approved plans could see national fast food and retail giants move into the space - and you've had your say.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
A picture of the North Kessock roundabout with a McDonalds "Golden Arches" sign in the foreground
Two major restaurant or retail chains could be coming to North Kessock as part of a new EV charging park. Image: DC Thomson design team

A new electric vehicle charging park in North Kessock has been unanimously approved by councillors despite local concerns.

Developer West Coast Estates also looks to bring new leisure and retail options to North Kessock residents and travellers of the A9.

Popular chains like McDonald’s, Greggs or Sainsbury’s could be potential operators of the site.

Many residents and P&J readers also had their say on the newly-approved development.

An overview of the approved plans, with the new chargers to the north of the site. Supplied by Ryden Design.

What are the plans?

The new electric vehicle chargers are touted as a first for the Highlands with fast-charging bays, capable of 80% charge in 20 minutes.

The 15 charging stations will be combined with a retail unit and restaurant/café for customers while their vehicle is plugged in.

The site will also a operate and park and ride service, and shelters will be installed on both EV chargers and cycle storage.

Drawings of the new chargers, with covers. Supplied by CAG Architects.

Who is eyeing up the site?

It was recently uncovered that the two units could be snapped up by several national chains, based on net zero pledges stated in planning documents.

McDonald’s, Greggs or Costa Coffee could now be lining up a move to the café unit.

On the other side of the EV park: Lidl, ALDI or Sainsbury’s can now begin to explore North Kessock’s new retail options.

The restaurant which could be filled by the likes of McDonald’s, Greggs or Costa Coffee. Supplied by CAG Architects

What did locals have to say?

Many of the objectors did not want multinational corporations filling the empty lot, preferring local alternatives.

They argued locals could travel to Inverness for big chain stores.

Supporters however, were keen to see more local employment opportunities and improving local retail options.

A view over to North Kessock. Picture by SANDY McCOOK

How did councillors react?

Black Isle councillor Sarah Atkin said: “There has been so much housing in North Kessock in recent years and there has been no amenities at that end of the village to actually service this housing.

“On balance, I think this is a welcome investment into the village.”

She added it was not within the council’s ability to decide which businesses can operate there, and welcomed the new jobs they will bring.

Angela MacLean said the council should be “proactive” in these roadside developments to be more in line with European nations.

Jan McEwan said: “I think it will be a boost for us, the tourists, the local people and the people coming from very far up north who are going home.”

Councillors also asked for the EV chargers to be versatile so as many electric vehicles as possible can utilise them.

Councillors said the site’s location is in walking distance for retail and restaurant employees. Supplied by Google Maps.

Readers have their say on the development

On the retailer side, P&J readers had mixed views on the idea of a new supermarket coming to North Kessock.

Vicki Paris said: “It’ll ruin our village. Our shop is sufficient for the odd bit but the post office is essential so would not be good to lose.

“We have Inverness so close by that this isn’t needed.”

However, Guy Bishop said a Sainbury’s would be welcome if it had a “corner shop ethos”.

Mary Clouston agreed, saying if no local businesses were willing to pick up the site a Sainsbury’s would be welcome.

McDonald’s would be ‘a wonderful disaster’

On the café/restaurant end, readers were less keen on the idea of a Kessock fast food outlet like McDonald’s.

Jane McDowall said: “You have a lovely hotel [in North Kessock] that has delicious food at a reasonable price, you don’t need that muck.”

However, a handful of tongue-in-cheek commenters gave their views on a hypothetical new McDonald’s.

Liz Peck called the potential new home for the fast food chain “a (wonderful) disaster!”.

The future of the site now lies with West Coast Estates who plan to move ahead with the development.

