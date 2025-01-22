North Kessock’s EV charging, restaurant and retail hub gets green light from council

A new electric vehicle charging park in North Kessock has been unanimously approved by councillors despite local concerns.

Developer West Coast Estates also looks to bring new leisure and retail options to North Kessock residents and travellers of the A9.

Popular chains like McDonald’s, Greggs or Sainsbury’s could be potential operators of the site.

Many residents and P&J readers also had their say on the newly-approved development.

What are the plans?

The new electric vehicle chargers are touted as a first for the Highlands with fast-charging bays, capable of 80% charge in 20 minutes.

The 15 charging stations will be combined with a retail unit and restaurant/café for customers while their vehicle is plugged in.

The site will also a operate and park and ride service, and shelters will be installed on both EV chargers and cycle storage.

Who is eyeing up the site?

It was recently uncovered that the two units could be snapped up by several national chains, based on net zero pledges stated in planning documents.

McDonald’s, Greggs or Costa Coffee could now be lining up a move to the café unit.

On the other side of the EV park: Lidl, ALDI or Sainsbury’s can now begin to explore North Kessock’s new retail options.

What did locals have to say?

Many of the objectors did not want multinational corporations filling the empty lot, preferring local alternatives.

They argued locals could travel to Inverness for big chain stores.

Supporters however, were keen to see more local employment opportunities and improving local retail options.

How did councillors react?

Black Isle councillor Sarah Atkin said: “There has been so much housing in North Kessock in recent years and there has been no amenities at that end of the village to actually service this housing.

“On balance, I think this is a welcome investment into the village.”

She added it was not within the council’s ability to decide which businesses can operate there, and welcomed the new jobs they will bring.

Angela MacLean said the council should be “proactive” in these roadside developments to be more in line with European nations.

Jan McEwan said: “I think it will be a boost for us, the tourists, the local people and the people coming from very far up north who are going home.”

Councillors also asked for the EV chargers to be versatile so as many electric vehicles as possible can utilise them.

Readers have their say on the development

On the retailer side, P&J readers had mixed views on the idea of a new supermarket coming to North Kessock.

Vicki Paris said: “It’ll ruin our village. Our shop is sufficient for the odd bit but the post office is essential so would not be good to lose.

“We have Inverness so close by that this isn’t needed.”

However, Guy Bishop said a Sainbury’s would be welcome if it had a “corner shop ethos”.

Mary Clouston agreed, saying if no local businesses were willing to pick up the site a Sainsbury’s would be welcome.

McDonald’s would be ‘a wonderful disaster’

On the café/restaurant end, readers were less keen on the idea of a Kessock fast food outlet like McDonald’s.

Jane McDowall said: “You have a lovely hotel [in North Kessock] that has delicious food at a reasonable price, you don’t need that muck.”

However, a handful of tongue-in-cheek commenters gave their views on a hypothetical new McDonald’s.

Liz Peck called the potential new home for the fast food chain “a (wonderful) disaster!”.

The future of the site now lies with West Coast Estates who plan to move ahead with the development.

