Peterhead boss Jim McInally seeking first points in League One after back-to-back defeats

Peterhead manager Jim McInally hopes today is the day his side get off the mark in League One.

The Blue Toon face Clyde at Broadwood after defeats to Airdrieonians and Cove Rangers in their first two league fixtures.

Buchan boss McInally – who welcomes back defender Gary MacKenzie following concussion and midfielder Gary Fraser after a period of self isolation – is confident his charges will get up and running.

He said: “You always want to get off the mark, it’s not nice being on zero points, but I’m not putting anybody under pressure about it because it’s too early for that.

“There are better teams than us who have been on no points after two games, so you don’t panic about it. Of course you don’t like looking at it and you don’t want it to be the case, but I’m confident we’ll sort that out soon enough.

“If we get that first league win it will give everyone a lift because football ultimately is all about confidence. Even the two defeats we’ve had, there’s not been a lot in the games against two good teams.

“There’s no point in being too down about it, because the big picture is actually a lot better than the results would suggest.

“It’s our job to keep the players up and when you see them in training and you see somebody like Gary MacKenzie coming back, you just have that feeling that everything will be ok as long as we can keep guys like him fit.”

Earlier this week, Peterhead announced 29 part-time and occasional staff would be made redundant when the UK Government’s furlough scheme ends today.

It is the stark reality of no crowds and hospitality at games and for McInally it puts things in perspective.

He said: “I think everyone can see there’s a bigger picture at our club just now. Hopefully the football can help on that front and it would be nice if we can have a half decent season and lift things.

“I feel it bad going to a game on a Saturday. Having been at the club quite a long time, you get used to seeing the same faces and talking to them.

“It’s not nice that they’re not there. I find it so sad that we’ve got to this stage and because I don’t understand why people can’t come to the games. It’s even harder to work out and it’s just sad.

“These people are more important than whether you pick up a point or not.

“But the main thing is that we do our best to keep the club at this level, so that when things do chance these people have plenty of work to come back to and plenty of games people want to come and watch.”

Simon Ferry, Ben Armour (both hamstring), Josh Mulligan (ankle) and Isaac Layne (knee) remain on the sidelines.