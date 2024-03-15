Peterhead’s Conor O’Keefe aiming to meet personal and team targets in run-in to league season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead’s Conor O’Keefe aiming to meet personal and team targets in run-in to league season

The midfielder is hoping to contribute more goals and assists after netting his seventh League Two goal in last weekend's win over Stranraer.

By Sophie Goodwin
Peterhead midfielder Conor O'Keefe, right, battles with Matthew Grant of Stranraer in a League Two fixture at Balmoor.
Peterhead midfielder Conor O'Keefe, right, battles with Matthew Grant of Stranraer in a League Two fixture at Balmoor. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead midfielder Conor O’Keefe is hoping to meet personal and team targets during the run-in to the end of the League Two season.

The 25-year-old returned to the starting XI in the 2-0 win over Stranraer last weekend and netted the opener at Balmoor Stadium.

It was his seventh league goal this season, making him the Blue Toon’s joint second top goalscorer alongside Rory McAllister, with Kieran Shanks leading the pack with one goal more.

This has been O’Keefe’s best scoring season throughout his senior career and he is delighted to be having an impact in Peterhead‘s fight for promotion.

The Blue Toon continue their bid to secure second place when they host fifth-placed East Fife on Saturday.

O’Keefe said: “I’m chasing Shanks down and I keep telling him that.

“I’m loving it. I was back playing last week and I loved it.

“I have set a target of trying to get double figures but once I am in the game it is more about trying to perform and doing anything you can to help the team get the win.

“Obviously when you score it is a great feeling. I want to keep scoring and getting assists to help the team out as much as I can now until the end of the season.”

Peterhead want to build momentum and secure promotion play-off spot

Conor O'Keefe, right, celebrates after scoring for Peterhead against Stranraer in a League Two fixture at Balmoor.
Conor O’Keefe, right, celebrates after scoring for Peterhead against Stranraer. Image: Duncan Brown.

Last week’s win over Stranraer was Peterhead’s first in the league since late January and only their third clean sheet since November 4.

O’Keefe added: “We are hoping it can be a bit of a turning point.

“Our performances haven’t been bad most weeks, but we have just been conceding silly goals and haven’t been clinical enough at the other end.

“Getting a clean sheet and a win like that at this stage of the season is massive, so, hopefully, we can just go and kick on now.

“East Fife will be a big game. They are sitting just outside the play-offs, so if we can get the three points it helps move us clearer in second and keeps them further away from us.”

Finishing in the play-off spots is the ultimate aim, but O’Keefe knows finishing second could help boost their chances at securing promotion.

The Blue Toon are one point clear of Spartans in third and have a four-point advantage over Dumbarton in fourth.

O’Keefe said: “We want to finish in the play-offs in second. We don’t want to be going into the play-offs after maybe not winning for three or four weeks.

“We want to go into the play-offs after winning every game and going into the play-offs with some momentum.”

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead player/co-manager Jordon Brown in a League Two match.
Jordon Brown wants Peterhead to treat final round of League Two fixtures as fresh…
Striker Shane Sutherland during his second spell at Caley Thistle. Image: SNS
Exclusive: Former Caley Thistle attacker Shane Sutherland targets playing return after two-year injury hell
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown on the sidelines during a match.
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown tells players they can write their own story
Peterhead's Rory McAllister shoots a fraction wide against Elgin City. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead takes positives from Balmoor draw; Elgin boss Allan Hale full of praise for…
Peterhead's Andy McCarthy. Image: SNS.
Andy McCarthy insists Peterhead still have work to do in play-off race
Kieran Shanks fires in a shot at goal for Peterhead in their goalless draw with Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Duncan Brown
'Naive' Alfie Stewart will learn from red card insists Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown
Peterhead FC co-manager Jordon Brown.
Jordon Brown hopes video nasty recap can help Peterhead cut out defensive errors
Peterhead celebrate Alfie Stewart's late equaliser against Forfar. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead hailed for stunning comeback at Forfar; Elgin frustrate League Two leaders Stenhousemuir; Cove…
On-loan Dundee United defender Flynn Duffy in action for Peterhead in League Two.
Flynn Duffy keen to make most of second loan spell with Peterhead as defender…
Peterhead's Rory McAllister celebrates his equaliser from the penalty spot. Image: Duncan Brown.
Cove and Peterhead earn a share of the spoils; Elgin City produce dominant display

Conversation