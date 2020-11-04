Peterhead striker Derek Lyle expresses frustration over player protocol “shambles” which bans showers after training and games

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Derek Lyle has expressed his frustration at the treatment of lower league players since their return to action.

In order for the divisions below the Premiership to start clubs have had to follow strict Covid-19 protocol set out by the SFA and SPFL’s Joint Response Group, which includes players being denied a shower after training and matches.

When the importance of hygiene has been emphasised to defeat coronavirus Peterhead striker finds it difficult to understand why players can’t shower.

The 39-year-old said: “I think what needs to be looked at sharpish is after training and games players not being allowed showers.

“I don’t know why. We’ve been told how important hygiene and the need to be clean is, but then we’re being told you can train or play for 90 minutes and you’re not allowed a shower and have to travel home.

© Duncan Brown Photography

“To me that seems worse than getting a shower and being clean and from the players’ perspective it’s an absolute shambles.

“I think players have been forgotten about and I don’t understand the logic of it.

“I think this side of it is a shambles. I understand it’s difficult times but normally you go to training, get a shower and go home and you’re fine.

“Now training in the cold, in the rain and travelling straight home afterwards it’s uncomfortable, you’re not clean and you wake up the next day and feel a bit fluey as a result.

“I don’t see how it’s beneficial but those are the rules we’ve got to abide by, although hopefully things might change soon.”

Jim McInally after match versus Clyde https://t.co/i37uBWO8l9 — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) November 1, 2020

The stringent regulations in place to allow football to resume have taken some of the enjoyment out of the game, according to Lyle.

The Blue Toon attacker is also missing playing in front of crowds and believes the issue of when supporters can return to grounds needs to be addressed as clubs struggle to make ends meet while operating behind closed doors.

The former Queen of the South, Hamilton, Morton and Dundee player added: “To go through what we are in isn’t particularly enjoyable and it’s not the football you remember.

“People say you have to get on with it and we are, but I feel for the people who are just coming through in football.

“I’m lucky I’ve had my career but I feel for the young players just coming through and it’s hard with no crowds and it’s very hard for clubs as well.

“How do they expect clubs to survive any length of time? Bigger clubs will be losing millions and the smaller clubs will be losing a lot at their level as they try to get through the season.

“It’s sad with no fans, that’s the most important thing in football. We don’t get massive crowds but they still make a big difference at games.

“It’s very sad and I know everyone has to be cautious and do their bit, but I think we could be doing more than what we are in football, we’re standing still just now.

“I see shops shutting down roundabout me every other day and people’s livelihoods are disappearing.

“It’s the same in every business including football, hopefully we don’t lose any clubs but how are things going to improve?”