Peterhead set up ‘exciting’ Betfred Cup clash with St Johnstone which could see them top group

Peterhead have given themselves a shot at League Cup progression after earning two points for a penalty shoot-out win against Kelty Hearts.

After a draw at New Central Park, the Blue Toon prevailed on spot-kicks with Scott Brown, Gary Fraser, Steven Boyd, Derek Lyle and Ryan Conroy netting and a miss from Kelty captain Michael Tidser making the difference.

The Buchan outfit and Dundee United both have eight points, with Saturday’s visitors to Balmoor St Johnstone on seven.

A point would secure second place in Group C for the Blue Toon and could be enough to progress as one of the four best runners-up while anything more would see them top the section.

Peterhead boss Jim McInally said: “I was really disappointed with the first half because we were poor, but you have to take into account the quality of the opposition because Kelty are a very good side.

“The second half was much better and we scored a great goal. We had a chance to put it beyond their reach and the goal we lost was tough to take, but they kept at it.

“Lenny Wilson will learn from his mistake for the goal, that can happen in football and he didn’t go into his shell after it.

“The guys took their penalties well and we should be proud of having eight points and we move onto a really good game on Saturday.”

Kelty named former Blue Toon players Jamie Stevenson, Paddy Boyle and Scott Hooper – who all left Balmoor this summer – in their side.

It was only a last-ditch Hooper challenge that stopped Lyall Cameron pulling the trigger early on after a poor clearance from Kelty keeper Darren Jamieson.

Kelty had plenty of possession but they struggled to penetrate Peterhead’s defence for most of the first half.

Shortly after the half hour mark, Stevenson stung the gloves of Wilson, on his competitive debut, with a powerful shot from the edge of the area.

Although it was level at the break, Peterhead had struggled to create many openings with the home side controlling possession.

Just four minutes into the second half the Buchan side netted the opener in spectacular style as Fraser unleashed a thunderbolt of a right-foot shot from 25 yards that flew into the top right corner.

Seconds later Ben Armour almost grabbed a second, but Jamieson made a good diving save to hold his effort.

In response Kelty twice went close from Easton corners with Lyle making a crucial clearance and Hooper having a header blocked.

Boyd spurned a good opportunity on the counter-attack after being played through by Fraser and midway through the second half Kelty levelled with Stevenson’s free-kick from 35 yards squirming through Wilson’s hands and into the net.

Neither side could muster a winner in a frantic final quarter with penalties required.