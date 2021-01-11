Peterhead boss Jim McInally pleased to get former Elgin City centre-back Andy McDonald on board

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally is pleased to have bolstered his defensive options with the signing of Andrew McDonald.

The 22-year-old centre-back has joined the Blue Toon following his release from West of Scotland League club St Cadoc’s.

McDonald, who started his career at St Mirren and has also played for Stranraer, had been on loan to Elgin City since October and previously had a stint at Borough Briggs during the 2017-18 season.

Balmoor boss McInally said: “We needed an extra body at the back because too often this season we’ve been making up the numbers having to bring midfielders back to play in defence.

“Being left-sided Andy can also play left-back so it gives us a good option.

“It felt like a good move for us and I spoke to a few different people who have worked with him and they all recommended that we should take him.

“Andy’s played in League One before with Stranraer, so it’s not new to him.

“I knew he was on loan at Elgin, but he intimated that he wanted to play a league higher and it was a no-brainer to sign him.

“I’m pleased his club St Cadoc’s made it as easy as possible to get the deal done.”

McDonald is the Blue Toon’s third January signing after Jordon Brown and Niah Payne.

McInally added: “That will be us now in terms of signings.

“I feel we’ve got enough in the squad now and I’m pleased to have been able to make three signings.”