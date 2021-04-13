Kieran McGrath hoping to pitch in with Peterhead goals

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kieran McGrath hopes he can supply the goals Peterhead need between now and the end of the season.

Since the lower leagues resumed last month, the Blue Toon have netted just three times in their six fixtures.

They sit seventh in League One with six games remaining. The Buchan outfit are only four points adrift of the promotion play-off spots, but also only four points clear of the relegation play-off place.

Being more clinical in front of goal will be a priority in the coming weeks.

Striker McGrath – who joined on loan from Lowland League side East Kilbride last month – is hoping he can weigh in with goals before the end of the campaign.

The 20-year-old, who has made four sub appearances since arriving at Balmoor, said: “It’s been brilliant coming to the club and the boys have looked after me really well.

“Coming from East Kilbride, I hadn’t played in so long, but the gaffer put faith in me by bringing me in and I’m thankful for that.

“It’s just about getting minutes in my legs and doing as well I can for Peterhead.

“I feel like my best attribute is scoring goals. If the ball is in the right position then I feel I’ll be there to put it away.

“Creating goals is another important part of my game and I’m looking to do both for Peterhead.”

Icelandic experience

Former Celtic youth player McGrath has had something of a nomadic football existence to date.

He spent six months on loan from the Hoops to East Kilbride during the 2019-20 season.

Then last July he joined Icelandic top-flight outfit Grotta.

McGrath netted one goal in 12 appearances for Grotta, who were relegated, before returning to Scotland and joining East Kilbride in January after leaving Celtic.

He added: “I went out to Iceland to play and I did not bad and I enjoyed the experience.

© Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

“Not many 19-year-olds go out to Iceland and play, so it was a big thing for me in terms of the experience and learning to live on my own and things.

“It was good from that side, in terms of the footballing side of it, if I’d known more I might not have joined the team I did.

“But I don’t want to say anything bad about them because it was a really good experience and hopefully I can use that experience at Peterhead.”

Play-off push

McGrath played for 45 minutes as Peterhead lost 3-0 to Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Despite that setback, he still feels the Blue Toon can push for a promotion play-off spot.

Jim McInally’s men face East Fife on Saturday and Falkirk next Tuesday before the league splits.

McGrath said: “We want to win every game and we want to do as best we can. We’ve got the players in the squad to push for the play-offs.

“That could be a goal for us, but ultimately we’re trying to take it one game at a time and see where we can go.

“It was disappointing against Partick, because we are better than what we showed on Saturday.

© Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

“I felt in the first half we were in the game for long periods, but then they got the first goal and the game just turned from there.

“They put us under a lot of pressure after that and it wasn’t good enough, we probably should have dealt with it better.

“But these things happen and we can’t afford to dwell on it for too long, we’ve got to move on to the next game.”