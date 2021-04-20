Peterhead defeat Falkirk to earn pivotal League One points

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Peterhead earned a vital three points with a 1-0 win against Falkirk at Balmoor.

Jason Brown’s goal late goal gave the Blue Toon a victory against the side who arrived in the north-east as League One leaders.

With four post-split games remaining the Buchan outfit are four points clear of the relegation play-off place.

As it stands Peterhead will face Clyde at Balmoor on Saturday in the first of their post-split fixtures.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally made four changes to the side which lost to East Fife at the weekend.

Goalkeeper Josh Rae, midfielder Simon Ferry and striker Derek Lyle dropped to the bench while defender Andrew McDonald was suspended.

Lenny Wilson, Kyle Bailey, Jordon Brown and Niah Payne came into the side.

The hosts had the first decent chance on five minutes with Payne’s cross breaking for Hamish Ritchie but he volleyed over from 12 yards.

At the other end Callumn Morrison counter-attacked at pace for Falkirk but his tempting cross from the right found no takers in the middle.

Scott Mercer went close on the quarter hour mark with a shot into the side-netting after breaking through a couple of challenges.

But the best chance of the first period arrived for Peterhead in the 26th minute with Steven Boyd’s corner falling for Jordon Brown, but his effort was blocked by the right foot of Bairns goalkeeper Robbie Mutch.

Mutch was worked again before half-time, however, Ritchie’s strike from 18 yards was straight at him before Boyd curled a free-kick narrowly over.

Ritchie had the first effort of the second period, but his volley from a Boyd corner dribbled wide.

On 57 minutes another Boyd delivery – a free-kick this time – caused Falkirk more problems but Mutch was able to hold Bailey’s attempt.

Boyd was next to have a go six minutes later, with his powerful drive from the edge of the area forcing Mutch to parry.

Peterhead looked the more likely side to break the deadlock and on 65 minutes Mutch blocked a Scott Brown shot with the midfielder through on goal following a rapid break involving Boyd, Payne and Jordon Brown.

Falkirk were reduced to 10 men with 15 minutes to go with Morgaro Gomis receiving a second yellow card for diving.

As the game entered its closing stages it was there for either side to win and with nine minutes remaining Peterhead broke the deadlock.

Daniel Strachan’s long ball into the box picked out Jason Brown and he managed to stab the ball beyond Mutch from close range.