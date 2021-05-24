Jim McInally says Derek Lyle still has plenty to offer at Peterhead

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally has hailed Derek Lyle as a great example after the striker agreed to stay at Balmoor.

The 40-year-old has put off thoughts of retirement to remain with the Blue Toon in both a playing and coaching capacity next season.

McInally believes Lyle can still contribute on the pitch next season and says the former Queen of the South, Dundee, Morton, Hamilton and Partick Thistle player is a great example to his team-mates.

McInally said: “I’m glad Derek has decided to stay on. He finished the season strongly and, if used the right way, there is still plenty to get out of him.

“He’s a great example to other players, but the bottom line with Derek is that he’s a right good player.

“He’s brilliant in the air, a good finisher when you get him in the box and it’s just a case of using him properly.

“We know we maybe won’t get 90 minutes out of him, but it’s about knowing when to start him and when to bring him on.

“And we’ll tie him into training as well and working with the other strikers.

“He’s a really good example to other players, he’s a good type to have in the squad, but the bottom line is that he’s still a good player.”

Lyle’s experience can help others

As well as playing, Lyle will coach Peterhead’s strikers next season.

McInally believes his experience will be a useful asset to the Buchan outfit, whether he’s on the pitch or in the technical area.

He added: “I still think he believes he can contribute to the team and that was important to him I think.

“With the way he’s finished the season, he’s shown he can still contribute and when it comes to football Derek is as honest as the day is long.

“He still wants to play, but he knows he might not play all the time and he knows we’ll use his experience to help the younger boys.

“His experience and what he wants to do with the strikers and coaching them is something we’ll build into our training.”

Two up front could help Lyle

Lyle was largely used as a substitute during his 19 appearances for the Blue Toon this season.

He scored in his final two outings of the campaign against East Fife and Dumbarton.

Looking ahead to next season, McInally hopes to be able to play with two strikers more often, which he reckons may also suit Lyle.

He said: “When he started against East Fife, I couldn’t have asked any more of him.

“The stop-start nature of the season didn’t particularly suit any player, but guys like Derek who are a wee bit older were probably just getting going when the season finished.

“If we’re playing with two up top that will help him as well and that’s something we’re thinking we need to do more next season – is get two up top – and if Derek was playing that would make it easier for him.”