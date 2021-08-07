Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Peterhead: Young loanees to be given chance to shine by Jim McInally

By Jamie Durent
August 7, 2021, 6:00 am
Peterhead manager Jim McInally.
Jim McInally reckons the young loanees at Peterhead have to be allowed to make mistakes while they are still learning the game.

The Blue Toon have trio Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan and Danny Strachan on loan from Dundee, with all three featuring in the early days of the season.

Cameron has been playing in a free role off the strikers, while Mulligan was shifted into centre-half for the 2-0 win over Alloa Athletic last weekend with Jason Brown suspended.

All three are likely to see increased game-time through the season and generate much-needed experience away from their parent clubs.

McInally feels it will be hugely beneficial for the youngsters and they have to be allowed to make mistakes during their time at Balmoor.

Peterhead's Lyall Cameron (centre) celebrates his goal against Cove Rangers.
He said: “We know how good Lyall is – he’s 18 years of age and he’s allowed to make mistakes. That’s what I said to him last week. We’re not going to discourage him from getting on the ball.

“That’s why they’re here; they’re here to learn the game and to make mistakes. What defines them eventually is when you do make mistakes or don’t have the best of games, you come back from it.

“That’s the thing with young players and that’s what they need to learn. Keep being brave enough to play.

“Obviously they were all with us last season and even though Josh was only here a couple of weeks, you still get to know your team-mates. It’s been an easy transition for them and I’m sure with them knowing each other so well, it makes it easier.

“They all want to be playing and they want to improve.”

All three will be in the squad to face Falkirk this afternoon, with only Gary Fraser (knee) and Alan Cook (shin) out.

Peterhead are looking into getting Cook’s injury scanned as it has troubled the midfielder for some time.

McInally added: “He’s had a really sore shin injury that’s kept getting kicked. There’s a chance there’s a stress fracture in there.

“It’s been x-rayed but that’ll never show you something as minute as a stress fracture. He’s gone to see his doctor and needs to be referred, so it can take a wee bit of time.

Alan Cook in action for Peterhead.
“But with the nature of how long it’s been, there must be something. He’s a brave boy and just gets on with it. Hopefully we can get it sorted one way or the other.

“If it shows there’s nothing there, he’ll be of the mindset just to get on with the pain. I’ve seen loads of stress fractures that people play with – the only problem is it’s painful.

“If it’s bone bruising, it can take up to six months to get better. But you can get on with it knowing you’re not doing any ligament damage or long-term damage to anything else.”

Falkirk will provide another stiff test for the Blue Toon, with expectation on the Bairns to challenge for promotion at the top of League One.

McInally added: “It’s going to be their highest crowd (3,500) so they’ll be well-supported. They’ll be encouraged by last week’s result, particularly with the team selection problems they had.

“We need to go down there and try not give away early goals, like we’ve done nearly every time we’ve been there. We need to stay in the game and frustrate the crowd.”

