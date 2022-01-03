Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Peterhead FC

Peterhead goalkeeper Brett Long adamant Cove Rangers’ winner was ‘a foul all day long’

By Jamie Durent
January 3, 2022, 11:45 am
Peterhead goalkeeper Brett Long claims a cross in the first half against Cove Rangers
Peterhead goalkeeper Brett Long claims a cross in the first half against Cove Rangers

Peterhead goalkeeper Brett Long is adamant Cove Rangers’ winning goal should not have stood in the first north-east derby of 2022.

Long felt he was fouled by Cove striker Rory McAllister as he contested a high ball, with the Blue Toon stopper floored and helpless as Stuart McKenzie’s long clearance rolled in.

To compound the day for the home side, they had a goal ruled out in similar circumstances in stoppage-time for a foul by Russell McLean on McKenzie when Jason Brown felt he had equalised.

Long said: “We played well the whole game, created a few chances, and to be honest they’ve sucker-punched us.

“It was a foul all day long.

“Two minutes later we go up the other end and he blows for a foul. I don’t know what he’s seen, but we just have to take it on the chin.

“It’s just the inconsistency of refereeing these days in Scotland. If you give one, you have to give them both.

“We can’t dwell on it. They’re a good team, but we more than matched them. Unfortunately it just wasn’t our day.

Peterhead goalkeeper Brett Long
Peterhead goalkeeper Brett Long

“It’s hard being on the end of a defeat when you’ve played that well. We played well the full game and it’s very frustrating to lose a goal in that manner.

“We just need to pick ourselves up, go again and look forward to the next game.”

