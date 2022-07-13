Peterhead’s Andy McDonald highlights bad timing of Hamish Ritchie injury blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead’s Andy McDonald highlights bad timing of Hamish Ritchie injury blow

By Jamie Durent
July 13, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy takes on Peterhead's Andy McDonald
Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy takes on Peterhead's Andy McDonald.

Peterhead defender Andy McDonald thinks the injury to Hamish Ritchie has come at the worst possible time with them already low on numbers.

The Blue Toon were only able to name two fit outfield players on the bench on Sunday for their Premier Sports Cup defeat to Aberdeen and lost midfielder Ritchie to a suspected cruciate ligament injury early in the second half.

None of the players missing from the game against the Dons will be available for tonight’s next group encounter against Raith Rovers, meaning manager Jim McInally will continue to be low on numbers.

Andy McCarthy is out for six weeks, while Russell McLean is due to have an operation. Jason Brown continues to serve a ban.

McInally brought in Jack Newman and Cody McLeod at the weekend in time for the Aberdeen tie, but McDonald says it is clear they need help.

“It didn’t look too good on the pitch for Hamish, so fingers-crossed it’s not as bad as it initially looked,” said McDonald. “We’re already short, so we can’t really afford to be without a big player like Hamish.

Peterhead defender Andy McDonald, left
Peterhead defender Andy McDonald, left.

“We’re obviously short on bodies and Hamish is a bit more of a forward player, but he’s done a job in there for us.

“Andy is a massive miss and so is Hamish, which we can’t really afford at the moment. It’s out of our hands, so we just need to deal with it.

“Defence is the one area we’re not short on, especially when Strachs (Ryan Strachan) is back. We just need to bulk up the rest of the squad.”

McDonald started Sunday’s game at left-back, with Paul Dixon at centre-half alongside David Wilson.

It is not a natural role for the former St Mirren youngster and he admits he would prefer to play in his usual central position.

“Do I see myself at left-back? I’m not entirely sure – it depends what players come in,” said McDonald. “Ideally I’d rather be playing centre-half, but I need to do a job at the moment until we get the right bodies in.

“I’m happy to do a job there, but it’s not my ideal position.”

Tonight sees Peterhead travel to Stark’s Park for their second Premier Sports Cup game and a reunion with former skipper Scott Brown.

Peterhead captain Scott Brown.
Former Peterhead captain Scott Brown in action against Montrose.

After six years at Balmoor, Brown departed in the summer for a return to full-time football with the Championship side.

“It’ll be another tough game against a full-time team,” added McDonald. “They’ll probably dominate the ball, but we showed in small parts of the game on Sunday that, when we pass the ball about, we’re a good team.

“We’re effective at times and had a decent shape defensively, so we just need to take that into Wednesday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]