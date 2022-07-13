Peterhead’s Andy McDonald highlights bad timing of Hamish Ritchie injury blow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead defender Andy McDonald thinks the injury to Hamish Ritchie has come at the worst possible time with them already low on numbers.

The Blue Toon were only able to name two fit outfield players on the bench on Sunday for their Premier Sports Cup defeat to Aberdeen and lost midfielder Ritchie to a suspected cruciate ligament injury early in the second half.

None of the players missing from the game against the Dons will be available for tonight’s next group encounter against Raith Rovers, meaning manager Jim McInally will continue to be low on numbers.

Andy McCarthy is out for six weeks, while Russell McLean is due to have an operation. Jason Brown continues to serve a ban.

McInally brought in Jack Newman and Cody McLeod at the weekend in time for the Aberdeen tie, but McDonald says it is clear they need help.

“It didn’t look too good on the pitch for Hamish, so fingers-crossed it’s not as bad as it initially looked,” said McDonald. “We’re already short, so we can’t really afford to be without a big player like Hamish.

“We’re obviously short on bodies and Hamish is a bit more of a forward player, but he’s done a job in there for us.

“Andy is a massive miss and so is Hamish, which we can’t really afford at the moment. It’s out of our hands, so we just need to deal with it.

“Defence is the one area we’re not short on, especially when Strachs (Ryan Strachan) is back. We just need to bulk up the rest of the squad.”

McDonald started Sunday’s game at left-back, with Paul Dixon at centre-half alongside David Wilson.

It is not a natural role for the former St Mirren youngster and he admits he would prefer to play in his usual central position.

“Do I see myself at left-back? I’m not entirely sure – it depends what players come in,” said McDonald. “Ideally I’d rather be playing centre-half, but I need to do a job at the moment until we get the right bodies in.

“I’m happy to do a job there, but it’s not my ideal position.”

Tonight sees Peterhead travel to Stark’s Park for their second Premier Sports Cup game and a reunion with former skipper Scott Brown.

After six years at Balmoor, Brown departed in the summer for a return to full-time football with the Championship side.

“It’ll be another tough game against a full-time team,” added McDonald. “They’ll probably dominate the ball, but we showed in small parts of the game on Sunday that, when we pass the ball about, we’re a good team.

“We’re effective at times and had a decent shape defensively, so we just need to take that into Wednesday.”