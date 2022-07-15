Paul Dixon urges Peterhead players to take responsibility after Raith Rovers thrashing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Dixon has demanded his Peterhead team-mates take more responsibility in the wake of their 6-0 thrashing at Raith Rovers.

Peterhead were thumped by the Kirkcaldy side in their second League Cup group game – and Dixon does not want his colleagues to forget this display.

The Blue Toon could only manage a squad of 12 players, with four players injured, one suspended and a loan goalkeeper who, after starting against Aberdeen, has gone to Spain with parent club Dundee United on a training camp.

Dixon was not prepared to make excuses for the showing at Stark’s Park and wants more from the Peterhead players.

“Unfortunately we can’t forget about it because we need to learn from it and make sure it doesn’t happen again,” he said. “League Cup or no League Cup, whatever game it is, that wasn’t good enough from start to finish, across the board. Nobody is exempt.

“Don’t get me wrong, low numbers don’t help. Boys are playing a lot more minutes than they would at this stage of the season.

“Personal pride and professional pride should be there in abundance, whether you’re up against it or you’re cruising.

“We didn’t get close enough to them, let runners off constantly.

“People need to take responsibility, pure and simple. It’s not boys club football here.

“I know it’s part-time, but it is their job as well. They have to put everything they’ve got into it, otherwise they’ll find themselves out of the game.”

Dixon has come in from Falkirk in pre-season and has played 90 minutes in both League Cup games. He is one of seven players to do so.

Peterhead are unlikely to get many bodies back soon to ease their worries. Andy McCarthy and Hamish Ritchie are out long-term and Russell McLean requires an operation.

Ryan Strachan is still short of match-fitness after his summer surgery, but goalkeeper Jack Newman should be available for the game against Dumbarton at the weekend.

“I’m 35 going on 36 and I’ve had a good career,” added Dixon. “It’s because I’ve worked hard and given everything every day. That’s how it needs to be – whether you’re flying or it’s going against you, you give 100 per cent no matter what.”