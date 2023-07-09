Pre-season friendly round-up: Peterhead get the better of Dyce

Peterhead continued their build-up to the start of the new season with a 3-0 friendly victory against Junior side Dyce.

On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid broke the deadlock shortly before half-time at Ian Mair Park.

In the second period, Jack Brown doubled the lead and Kieran Shanks penalty in the dying embers completed the scoring.

The Blue Toon face Cove Rangers on Tuesday before their Viaplay Cup campaign gets under way on Saturday when Partick Thistle visit Balmoor.

Elsewhere, Breedon Highland League champions Brechin City beat neighbours Brechin Victoria 10-1 at Glebe Park.

Grady McGrath bagged a hat-trick for the Hedgemen, Ewan Loudon notched a brace, and a trialist also netted a brace, with Marc Scott, Michael Cruickshank and Fraser MacLeod also on target.

Buckie Thistle won 4-2 against North Junior champions Culter at Crombie Park. Scott Adams, Jack Murray, Lyall Keir and Sam Pugh scored for the Jags, with Ryan Smart bagging a double for the hosts.

SPFL new boys Spartans defeated Brora Rangers 3-0 at Ainslie Park courtesy of goals from Cammy Russell, Rhys Armstrong and Sean Brown.

Full Time at Ainslie Park @spartansfc 3 Brora Rangers 0 Thanks for the game. Best of luck in @spfl League 2 next season. — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) July 8, 2023

Clachnacuddin beat Ormiston Primose 2-0 at Grant Street Park with goals from a trialist and Lewis Mackenzie.

Deveronvale drew 4-4 with Colony Park.

Harry Noble’s penalty and Max Stewart’s counter had the Highland League side two ahead, before the Junior side pulled one back. Horace Ormsby and Kyle MacKillop-Hall then made it 4-1 Vale, with a late flurry of goals earning Colony a draw.

Formartine United were beaten 2-1 by Forfar Athletic at Station Park, Tyler Mykyta getting the goal for Stuart Anderson’s side against the Loons.

Huntly triumphed 4-1 against Junior side Bridge of Don Thistle at Christie Park with goals from James Connelly, Michael Dangana and Angus Grant’s double.

Inverurie Locos drew 1-1 with Dundee side East Craigie thanks to Jonny Smith’s second half penalty.

Keith lost 2-1 to Tayport at The Canniepairt, with Lewis Coull on target for the Maroons.

Lossiemouth thrashed Lossiemouth United 10-0 at Phoenix Park thanks to goals from Ryan Farquhar (two), Ross Elliot, Baylee Campbell, Lewis McAndrew, Brandon Hutcheson, Ross Archibald (two), Dean Stewart and Ryan Stuart.

Sam Gordon’s first half hat-trick and Scott Davidson’s late strike gave Nairn County a 4-1 win against Nairn St Ninian at the Showfield, as Charlie Fonweban scored for the hosts.

Rothes lost 1-0 to Stonehaven at Mackessack Park, with Keith Horne on target for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Banks o’ Dee’s trip to Dundee to face Lochee United was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.