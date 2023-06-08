Viaplay Cup: Caley Thistle drawn with Championship winners Dundee; Peterhead to face Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Viaplay Cup: Caley Thistle drawn with Championship winners Dundee; Peterhead to face Dundee United

Highland League champions Brechin City drawn in same group as Cove Rangers while Elgin City will meet Motherwell.

By Danny Law
David Carson in the thick of the action for Caley Thistle against Dundee. Image: SNS Group
David Carson in the thick of the action for Caley Thistle against Dundee. Image: SNS Group

Caley Thistle will renew their rivalry with Dundee when they lock horns in the group stages of the Viaplay Cup.

Billy Dodds’ side and Championship winners Dundee, now managed by Tony Docherty, were drawn in Group E along with Airdrieonians, Dumbarton and Bonnyrigg Rose.

Ross County, one of the top seeds, will face Greenock Morton, FC Edinburgh, Kelty Hearts and Stranraer in Group D.

The Staggies won their group last season despite requiring penalties to overcome Highland League side Buckie Thistle in one of their group matches.

Cove Rangers will meet the Highland League champions Brechin City in Group C. They will be joined by Livingston, Hamilton Accies and Clyde.

Peterhead, gearing up for life in League Two, have been dealt a tough-looking group with Dundee United, Partick Thistle, Falkirk and The Spartans.

Elgin City can look forward to matches against Motherwell, Queen’s Park, Queen of the South and East Fife.

Ross Draper’s side will be hoping to perform better than last season when they finished bottom of the table with zero points from their four matches. It is the second season in a row they have been drawn in the same group as Queen of the South.

The fixtures will be confirmed in due course.

Aberdeen and the other four SPFL clubs who are taking part in European competition (Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibernian) receive a bye to the knockout stages of the competition.

The group stage draw involved the remaining 37 SPFL clubs from 2022/23, plus Highland League champions Brechin City and Lowland League champions The Spartans, who won promotion to the SPFL last month.

Cowdenbeath, relegated from League Two in 2022, were invitated to take the remaining space in this year’s first round group stage.

Celtic’s Callum McGregor lifts the Viaplay Cup. Imge: SNS.

The draw was as follows:

Group A: St Johnstone, Ayr United, Alloa Athletic, Stirling Albion, Stenhousemuir.

Group B: Dundee United, Partick Thistle, Falkirk, Peterhead, The Spartans.

Group C: Livingston, Hamilton Accies, Cove Rangers, Clyde, Brechin City

Group D: Ross County, Greenock Morton, FC Edinburgh, Kelty Hearts, Stranraer.

Group E: Dundee, Caley Thistle, Airdrieonians, Dumbarton, Bonnyrigg Rose.

Group F: Kilmarnock, Raith Rovers, Dunfermline Athletic, Annan Athletic, Albion Rovers.

Group G: Motherwell, Queen’s Park, Queen of the South, East Fife, Elgin City.

Group H: St Mirren, Arbroath, Montrose, Forfar Athletic, Cowdenbeath.

When does it all kick off?

The competition begins on the weekend of July 15-16, with further matchdays on July 18-19, July 22-23, July 25-26 and July 29-30.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join European entrants Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian in the last 16 of the competition on the weekend of August 19-20.

Dates for the diary

Viaplay Cup dates 2023-24

Group stage

MD1: Weekend of July 15-16, 2023

MD2: Midweek of July 18-19, 2023

MD3: Weekend of July 22-23, 2023

MD4: Midweek of July 25-26, 2023

MD5: Weekend of July 29-30, 2023

Second round: Weekend of August 19-20, 2023

Quarter-finals: Midweek of September 26-28, 2023

Semi-finals: Weekend of November 4-5, 2023

Final: Sunday December 17, 2023

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds during the Scottish Cup final. Image: PA
Billy Dodds says rollercoaster season will act as learning curve for Caley Thistle
Former Chelsea and England star Frank Lampard's numbers are used by ICT coach Ryan Esson to ready the under-18s for success at Inverness.
Lessons from Frank Lampard and Duncan Shearer boost Caley Thistle's starlets, says coach Ryan…
Caley Thistle's Lewis Hyde. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle confirm Lewis Hyde has joined Wallace Duffy is signing contract extension
From left: ICT captain Sean Welsh, Alyn Gunn, High Life Highland active schools coordinator in Thurso, Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds, Elizabeth Macdonald, who runs the leadership programme for HLH, and Inverness striker Billy Mckay.
Caley Thistle help High Life Highland launch youth football leadership project
Caley Thistle's Cammy Harper is determined to help the Inverness club reach the Premiership next season. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle's Cammy Harper fancies regular shots at Celtic - this time in the…
Billy Dodds during the Scottish Cup final. Image: SNS
Confirmed: Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds signs deal until 2025
Celtic's Callum McGregor lifts the Viaplay Cup. Imge: SNS.
Viaplay Cup seedings confirmed - who do you want in your team's group?
Ross Laidlaw celebrates Ross County's play-off victory over Partick Thistle. The Staggies' number one saved two shoot-out spot-kicks to help defeat the Jags. Image: SNS
Focus on four stirring Ross County and Caley Thistle crunch comebacks
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Bruce White/Colorsport/Shutterstock (13944124bi) Football - 2022 / 2023 Isuzu Scottish FA Cup - Final - Celtic vs Inverness Caledonian Thistle - Hampden Park - Saturday. 3rd June 2023 Daniel MacKay of Inverness Caledonian Thistle scores to make it 2-1 Credit: COLORSPORT / Bruce White Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Scottish Cup, Final, Football, Hampden Park, Glasgow, UK - 03 June 2023
Departing loanee Daniel MacKay believe Caley Thistle can mount Premiership promotion push next term
Wallace Duffy of Inverness Caledonian Thistle clears from Daizen Maeda of Celtic in the Scottish Cup final. Image: Shutterstock.
Wallace Duffy to stay with Caley Thistle and is excited for next term

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]