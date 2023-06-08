Viaplay Cup: Caley Thistle drawn with Championship winners Dundee; Peterhead to face Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle will renew their rivalry with Dundee when they lock horns in the group stages of the Viaplay Cup.

Billy Dodds’ side and Championship winners Dundee, now managed by Tony Docherty, were drawn in Group E along with Airdrieonians, Dumbarton and Bonnyrigg Rose.

Ross County, one of the top seeds, will face Greenock Morton, FC Edinburgh, Kelty Hearts and Stranraer in Group D.

The Staggies won their group last season despite requiring penalties to overcome Highland League side Buckie Thistle in one of their group matches.

Cove Rangers will meet the Highland League champions Brechin City in Group C. They will be joined by Livingston, Hamilton Accies and Clyde.

Peterhead, gearing up for life in League Two, have been dealt a tough-looking group with Dundee United, Partick Thistle, Falkirk and The Spartans.

Elgin City can look forward to matches against Motherwell, Queen’s Park, Queen of the South and East Fife.

Ross Draper’s side will be hoping to perform better than last season when they finished bottom of the table with zero points from their four matches. It is the second season in a row they have been drawn in the same group as Queen of the South.

The fixtures will be confirmed in due course.

Aberdeen and the other four SPFL clubs who are taking part in European competition (Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibernian) receive a bye to the knockout stages of the competition.

The group stage draw involved the remaining 37 SPFL clubs from 2022/23, plus Highland League champions Brechin City and Lowland League champions The Spartans, who won promotion to the SPFL last month.

Cowdenbeath, relegated from League Two in 2022, were invitated to take the remaining space in this year’s first round group stage.

The draw was as follows:

Group A: St Johnstone, Ayr United, Alloa Athletic, Stirling Albion, Stenhousemuir.

Group B: Dundee United, Partick Thistle, Falkirk, Peterhead, The Spartans.

Group C: Livingston, Hamilton Accies, Cove Rangers, Clyde, Brechin City

Group D: Ross County, Greenock Morton, FC Edinburgh, Kelty Hearts, Stranraer.

Group E: Dundee, Caley Thistle, Airdrieonians, Dumbarton, Bonnyrigg Rose.

Group F: Kilmarnock, Raith Rovers, Dunfermline Athletic, Annan Athletic, Albion Rovers.

Group G: Motherwell, Queen’s Park, Queen of the South, East Fife, Elgin City.

Group H: St Mirren, Arbroath, Montrose, Forfar Athletic, Cowdenbeath.

When does it all kick off?

The competition begins on the weekend of July 15-16, with further matchdays on July 18-19, July 22-23, July 25-26 and July 29-30.

The eight group winners and three best runners-up will join European entrants Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian in the last 16 of the competition on the weekend of August 19-20.

Dates for the diary

Viaplay Cup dates 2023-24

Group stage

MD1: Weekend of July 15-16, 2023

MD2: Midweek of July 18-19, 2023

MD3: Weekend of July 22-23, 2023

MD4: Midweek of July 25-26, 2023

MD5: Weekend of July 29-30, 2023

Second round: Weekend of August 19-20, 2023

Quarter-finals: Midweek of September 26-28, 2023

Semi-finals: Weekend of November 4-5, 2023

Final: Sunday December 17, 2023