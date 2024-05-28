Peterhead sign former Cove Rangers winger Cieran Dunne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterhead sign former Cove Rangers winger Cieran Dunne

The 24-year-old had been without a club since leaving the Balmoral Stadium last year

By Jamie Durent
Cieran Dunne, left, in action for Cove Rangers against Raith Rovers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead have signed former Cove Rangers winger Cieran Dunne on a one-year deal.

Dunne has been without a club since leaving Cove after their relegation from the Championship last year and becomes the Blue Toon’s third summer signing.

After making his breakthrough as a teenager with Falkirk, Dunne caught the eye of English side Sunderland and joined the Black Cats in 2019.

However, he primarily appeared for the club’s under-23s and only made two senior appearances before being released in 2022.

Dunne was signed by Cove for their debut season in the second tier and played 28 times in all competitions under Jim McIntyre and his ex-Falkirk boss Paul Hartley.

The 24-year-old joins Ben Armour and Seb Ross as new arrivals at Balmoor so far this off-season.

“We are delighted to get this one done and Cieran signed up for the season, it could be a real coup for us,” said co-manager Jordon Brown.

“When we heard of his availability we were in touch immediately and he comes highly recommended.

“He’s got a good pedigree and we are really looking forward to working with him and seeing the impact he can have on the team with his pace and quality.

“Being left-sided gives us more balance again and he will slot in with our group on and off the pitch as he knows a couple of the boys from previous clubs.

Cieran Dunne played for Cove Rangers in the Championship.

“He also comes with a determination and excitement to get back playing to show the high levels he can reach after a tough period of hard work and rehab recovering from a serious shoulder injury.”

Peterhead lost two of their wide options this summer, with Conor O’Keefe relocating to Australia and Hamish Ritchie joining Spartans, with his work commitments seeing him move to Edinburgh.

Dunne was a team-mate of current Blue Toon players Stuart McKenzie and Scott Ross during his time at the Balmoral Stadium.

He has also previously had trials with English sides Barrow and Doncaster Rovers.

