Max Barry reveals why Peterhead was the ideal move after knocking back full-time offers

Max Barry turned down a return to full-time football because he believes Peterhead is the best move for him at this stage of his career.

The midfielder has joined the Blue Toon from Breedon Highland League champions Buckie Thistle on a two-year contract.

After an impressive 2023-24 season with the Jags, Barry was a man in demand.

The former Aberdeen youth prospect has always had ambitions to move back up the pyramid and had offers from full-time outfits.

Balmoor the right place for Barry

However, he believes remaining part-time with League Two Peterhead is the best option right now to try to establish himself as an SPFL player.

Barry, 22, said: “I had a few options. The way the managers Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown sold Peterhead to me with how the club is run and what they want to do in terms of going up, the way it appealed to me.

“They want to push the club up the way and I’m delighted to have joined.

“I had some full-time offers and it was a tough decision not to return to full-time football.

“But with where I’m at just now in my career, I think joining Peterhead will work better for me at this stage.

“Hopefully if the team performs well, we’ll be challenging at the top of League Two, and if I perform well within that, then clubs will still be watching what you’re doing and you’ll get noticed.

“I still want to try to move further up the levels and I feel Peterhead is the right place to go and prove myself like I did at Buckie.

“In the future, if opportunities arose, I would be open to going back full-time.

“But right now with the set-up and the opportunity I’ve been given at Peterhead I think it’s the best move for me.

“Everything’s worked out well and I’m happy with the choice I’ve made.”

Reflections on fruitful Thistle spell

During three-and-a-half years with Buckie Barry became a talisman for the Victoria Park side.

After helping them end a seven-year wait for a trophy by claiming the championship this year, he leaves with happy memories.

Barry also praised the Jags for how they handled his transfer request.

He added: “I loved my time at Buckie, there’s a great bunch of boys there.

“I’ll miss being at Buckie, but it was time for me to move on and have a new challenge.

“I spoke to Buckie a while ago and said that once the season was done I would be looking to move on.

“Winning the league was a really good way to finish, although what happened with the club not being able to take part in the play-off was gutting.

“Garry Farquhar (president) and Graeme Stewart (former manager) were both understanding of that.

“Garry was really easy to work with, and when Lewis MacKinnon got the job as manager, he was fine with it because he knew what I wanted to do, so it’s all worked out.

“I’m glad I chose to join Buckie when I did and I wouldn’t change that for any other club.

“As manager, Graeme had a major influence on me on and off the pitch and I wouldn’t say a bad word about him.”