Max Barry reveals why Peterhead was the ideal move after knocking back full-time offers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Max Barry reveals why Peterhead was the ideal move after knocking back full-time offers

The midfielder has joined the Blue Toon from Buckie Thistle.

By Callum Law
Max Barry, centre, is thrilled to have signed for Peterhead.
Max Barry, centre, is thrilled to have signed for Peterhead.

Max Barry turned down a return to full-time football because he believes Peterhead is the best move for him at this stage of his career.

The midfielder has joined the Blue Toon from Breedon Highland League champions Buckie Thistle on a two-year contract.

After an impressive 2023-24 season with the Jags, Barry was a man in demand.

The former Aberdeen youth prospect has always had ambitions to move back up the pyramid and had offers from full-time outfits.

Balmoor the right place for Barry

However, he believes remaining part-time with League Two Peterhead is the best option right now to try to establish himself as an SPFL player.

Barry, 22, said: “I had a few options. The way the managers Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown sold Peterhead to me with how the club is run and what they want to do in terms of going up, the way it appealed to me.

“They want to push the club up the way and I’m delighted to have joined.

“I had some full-time offers and it was a tough decision not to return to full-time football.

Max Barry shoots for Buckie Thistle against Deveronvale. Image: Jasperimage.
Max Barry, centre, in action for Buckie.

“But with where I’m at just now in my career, I think joining Peterhead will work better for me at this stage.

“Hopefully if the team performs well, we’ll be challenging at the top of League Two, and if I perform well within that, then clubs will still be watching what you’re doing and you’ll get noticed.

“I still want to try to move further up the levels and I feel Peterhead is the right place to go and prove myself like I did at Buckie.

“In the future, if opportunities arose, I would be open to going back full-time.

“But right now with the set-up and the opportunity I’ve been given at Peterhead I think it’s the best move for me.

“Everything’s worked out well and I’m happy with the choice I’ve made.”

Reflections on fruitful Thistle spell

During three-and-a-half years with Buckie Barry became a talisman for the Victoria Park side.

After helping them end a seven-year wait for a trophy by claiming the championship this year, he leaves with happy memories.

Barry also praised the Jags for how they handled his transfer request.

He added: “I loved my time at Buckie, there’s a great bunch of boys there.

“I’ll miss being at Buckie, but it was time for me to move on and have a new challenge.

“I spoke to Buckie a while ago and said that once the season was done I would be looking to move on.

“Winning the league was a really good way to finish, although what happened with the club not being able to take part in the play-off was gutting.

Max Barry praised Buckie manager Graeme Stewart.

“Garry Farquhar (president) and Graeme Stewart (former manager) were both understanding of that.

“Garry was really easy to work with, and when Lewis MacKinnon got the job as manager, he was fine with it because he knew what I wanted to do, so it’s all worked out.

“I’m glad I chose to join Buckie when I did and I wouldn’t change that for any other club.

“As manager, Graeme had a major influence on me on and off the pitch and I wouldn’t say a bad word about him.”

More from Peterhead FC

Max Barry, centre, is thrilled to have signed for Peterhead.
Peterhead win the race to sign Buckie Thistle midfielder Max Barry
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
Aberdeen's Premier Sports Cup fixture dates confirmed - and Jimmy Thelin's first game in…
Max Barry, centre, is thrilled to have signed for Peterhead.
Ben Armour looks to strike up good scoring partnerships in second Peterhead spell
Max Barry, centre, is thrilled to have signed for Peterhead.
Exclusive: Peterhead's new signing Cieran Dunne reveals injury issue that put his career on…
Cieran Dunne, left, in action for Cove Rangers against Raith Rovers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Peterhead sign former Cove Rangers winger Cieran Dunne
Max Barry, centre, is thrilled to have signed for Peterhead.
Peterhead sign former Aberdeen and Cove Rangers midfielder on two-year deal
Max Barry, centre, is thrilled to have signed for Peterhead.
Peterhead co-boss Ryan Strachan 'delighted' after familiar face returns on one-year deal
Max Barry, centre, is thrilled to have signed for Peterhead.
Peterhead attacking midfielder Hamish Ritchie joins Spartans
Max Barry, centre, is thrilled to have signed for Peterhead.
Peterhead midfielder Conor O'Keefe departs Blue Toon for new chapter in Australia
Max Barry, centre, is thrilled to have signed for Peterhead.
Jordon Brown vows Peterhead will bounce back stronger from play-off heartache

Conversation