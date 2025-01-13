Ex-Aberdeen ace Peter Pawlett on why Peterhead part-time switch has helped him put injuries behind him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Aberdeen ace Peter Pawlett on why Peterhead part-time switch has helped him put injuries behind him

Peter Pawlett has signed a new deal with Peterhead, with part-time football allowing him to 'make decisions for my own body' after years of pain.

By Paul Third
Peter Pawlett in action for Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peter Pawlett insists the decision to switch to part-time football has paid off after signing a contract extension with Peterhead.

The former Aberdeen attacker brought his full-time career to an end a year ago when he joined the Blue Toon on an 18-month deal.

One year and 44 games later, Pawlett has signed on for another year at the Blue Toon after committing his future to the Balmoor club until the summer of 2026.

Pawlett is thrilled his decision to trust in himself has paid off.

He said: “When I decided to go part-time, I knew myself, when I can look after my body and I can make the decisions for my own body, I knew I’d be able to stay injury-free, and I’ve really enjoyed it at Peterhead.

“It was an easy decision to sign a new deal.

“They are a good group of lads, and I enjoy the way that we play so it was a no-brainer to be honest.”

Achilles operation has given Pawlett a new lease of life

Pawlett struggled with injuries during his full-time career and was left struggling to walk he was in so much pain at times.

He struggled with an Achilles injury for years before undergoing surgery in 2022, and the 33-year-old insists the decision has paid off.

Peter Pawlett celebrates his opener against Bonnyrigg Rose in December. Image: Duncan Brown.

He said: “Probably the biggest factor was having the operation that I had on my Achilles.

“I’ve had that since I was a young – I was 24 when it started.

“So I decided to get it looked at it.

“It was the root of every problem that I had.”

‘We need to start churning out results’

Pawlett celebrated his new deal by helping the Blue Toon move up to second place in League Two with a hard fought 1-0 win at Edinburgh City.

The Blue Toon are in action again on Tuesday when they welcome Stranraer to Balmoor for the first of two home games this week.

Victory for Peterhead on Tuesday, in the only game being played in the division, will take them to within two points leaders East Fife.

Pawlett knows it is vital his side make the most of home advantage this week.

He said: “On Saturday at Edinburgh, it was a bit of a scrappy kind of game and we weren’t at our best, but we got the job done and that’s the most important thing.

“We’ve played some decent stuff this season – and sometimes we’ve not actually got our rewards at the end of games.

“We focus on ourselves in games, but when you win, you go in and see what were the other results like in the dressing room. That’s what every club does.

“You see where you are in the league and whether the teams close to you in the league have won or lost.

“That’s how it will be running between now and the end of the season.

“But we know if we want to win this league, we need to start winning games and churning out results.”

