Ex-Aberdeen ace Peter Pawlett on why Peterhead part-time switch has helped him put injuries behind him

Peter Pawlett insists the decision to switch to part-time football has paid off after signing a contract extension with Peterhead.

The former Aberdeen attacker brought his full-time career to an end a year ago when he joined the Blue Toon on an 18-month deal.

One year and 44 games later, Pawlett has signed on for another year at the Blue Toon after committing his future to the Balmoor club until the summer of 2026.

Pawlett is thrilled his decision to trust in himself has paid off.

He said: “When I decided to go part-time, I knew myself, when I can look after my body and I can make the decisions for my own body, I knew I’d be able to stay injury-free, and I’ve really enjoyed it at Peterhead.

“It was an easy decision to sign a new deal.

“They are a good group of lads, and I enjoy the way that we play so it was a no-brainer to be honest.”

Achilles operation has given Pawlett a new lease of life

Pawlett struggled with injuries during his full-time career and was left struggling to walk he was in so much pain at times.

He struggled with an Achilles injury for years before undergoing surgery in 2022, and the 33-year-old insists the decision has paid off.

He said: “Probably the biggest factor was having the operation that I had on my Achilles.

“I’ve had that since I was a young – I was 24 when it started.

“So I decided to get it looked at it.

“It was the root of every problem that I had.”

‘We need to start churning out results’

Pawlett celebrated his new deal by helping the Blue Toon move up to second place in League Two with a hard fought 1-0 win at Edinburgh City.

The Blue Toon are in action again on Tuesday when they welcome Stranraer to Balmoor for the first of two home games this week.

Victory for Peterhead on Tuesday, in the only game being played in the division, will take them to within two points leaders East Fife.

Pawlett knows it is vital his side make the most of home advantage this week.

He said: “On Saturday at Edinburgh, it was a bit of a scrappy kind of game and we weren’t at our best, but we got the job done and that’s the most important thing.

“We’ve played some decent stuff this season – and sometimes we’ve not actually got our rewards at the end of games.

“We focus on ourselves in games, but when you win, you go in and see what were the other results like in the dressing room. That’s what every club does.

“You see where you are in the league and whether the teams close to you in the league have won or lost.

“That’s how it will be running between now and the end of the season.

“But we know if we want to win this league, we need to start winning games and churning out results.”

More on Peter Pawlett: