STARTING XI: Peter Pawlett reveals his best teammate, toughest opponent and favourite away ground

Peterhead attacker reflects on his career as he takes on the challenge of this week's Q&A feature.

Peter Pawlett in action for Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown
Peter Pawlett in action for Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown
By Paul Third

Peterhead attacker Peter Pawlett takes on this week’s Starting XI Q&A.

The Blue Toon playmaker, whose side will be bidding to maintain their lead at the top of League Two at Spartans on Saturday, reflects on his career which has taken him from Aberdeen to Balmoor, including spells at St Johnstone, Milton Keynes Dons and Dundee United.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

I came off the bench to play the last 25 minutes of Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup tie against East Fife at Pittodrie.

We won 5-0 and it was amazing to experience playing at Pittodrie in front of a big crowd for the first time.

My first start came three months later at Ibrox against Rangers. It was an early kick-off and shown live on TV.

We lost 2-1 but that was the game where Charlie Mulgrew was sent-off after Kyle Lafferty had feigned being headbutted by Charlie.

That was a wild day and certainly a memorable one.

What is your career highlight so far?

Peter Pawlett with his Dons team-mates after their League Cup final penalty shootout win against Caley Thistle in 2014

There are a couple. The League Cup win with Aberdeen in 2014 was special even though I missed the final due to injury. That was a really enjoyable season.

Getting called up to the Scotland national team was a proud moment for me too.

Who is the best player you played with?

I have to go with James Maddison.

When he was on loan at Aberdeen he was still quite young but you could see the quality he had.

What he has gone on to achieve in his career has come as no surprise.

And who is your toughest opponent?

Aberdeen’s Peter Pawlett (left) tackles Inigo Martinez of Real Sociedad in 2014. Image: SNS

Inigo Martinez of Barcelona. He was with Real Sociedad when we faced them in the Europa League and he was unbelievable, especially in the away match.

He was so good on the ball and such a strong player.

In Scotland Virgil van Dijk was always a tough opponent too but Martinez stands out.

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

I always see the boys in their tracksuits so I can’t say too much here although a few of the lads always single out Robert Ward.

He turned up in some horrendous gear at the Christmas night out apparently so I’ll go with him although he’s a great lad.

How would your team-mates describe you?

I honestly don’t know. I’m quite chilled out and I hope they look at me as a decent guy. I speak to all the lads but I’m not a loud guy in the dressing room.

I prefer to speak more on the pitch but in the dressing room I prefer speaking to people individually about certain things. I’m definitely not a shouter and bawler.

What is the best advice you have been given?

Peter Pawlett, right, says former Dons boss Derek McInnes was a big influence on his career. Image: SNS

Again, this is tough to answer.

As a player you always get bits of advice tactically which you take on board and over the years Derek McInnes as a man manager was the best I played under.

He was really good at identifying certain things and going over them with you.

You try to take on board as much as you can but you always went into a game knowing what he expected of you.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

Tynecastle as the fans are on top of you and the atmosphere is always good.

It can be intimidating but it’s great to play in and we had the benefit of playing the League Cup semi-final against St Johnstone there in 2014.

The atmosphere that day was unbelievable as we had three of the stands. It’s always electric there.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

Peter Pawlett celebrates his goal against St Johnstone in the League Cup semi-final in 2014. Image: SNS

My goal in the semi-final win against St Johnstone in the League Cup game at Tynecastle is up there.

I scored when we beat Celtic 2-1 in the Scottish Cup at Celtic Park a week later to cap a memorable week.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

Osman Sow who was at Dundee United and MK Dons with me. We still speak to this day. We’ve always got on well so I’ll go with him.

How do you relax away from football?

Family comes first so spending time with them comes to mind. I do enjoy fishing as well although I tend to keep that to a summertime activity.

