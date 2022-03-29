Defender Connor Randall is latest Ross County player to sign new contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Defender Connor Randall is latest Ross County player to sign new contract

By Paul Chalk
March 29, 2022, 10:57 am Updated: March 29, 2022, 4:55 pm
Connor Randall has signed a new contract at Ross County, keeping him at the Dingwall club for at least two more years.
Defender Connor Randall has become the latest player to commit his future to Scottish Premiership side Ross County.

The 26-year-old former Liverpool youth player, who joined the Staggies in 2020, has penned a two-year extension which sees him through until the summer of 2024.

Under boss Malky Mackay, Randall has been a regular starter, featuring in nearly every match this season when he has been fit and available.

Randall faced a short stint out due to injury in the autumn before making an impressive return in County’s record-breaking 5-0 victory over Dundee in October.

Connor Randall, left, in action for Ross County against Hibs this season.

Coming through the prestigious Liverpool Academy, the full-back made eight appearances for the Anfield side in the English Premier League and in cup competitions before also spending time on loan at Shrewsbury Town, Hearts and Rochdale.

On departing Liverpool, Randall linked up again current County assistant boss Don Cowie, who he had been a team-mate of during his loan spell with Hearts earlier in his career.

Randall is consistent performer

Malky Mackay is delighted to make Randall his latest long-term signing, following on from experienced stars such as captain Keith Watson, Jordan White and Jordan Tillson.

He said “Connor has been very consistent for our club this season. We have, at times, had to ask him to play on the left as well as the right and he always gives us that 100% effort wherever he plays which is great testament to him.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

“It is important that we, as a club, recognise and reward individuals like Connor, who is one of our leaders in the dressing room, and part of a group that keeps pushing themselves and the football club to strive to be at the best standards. We are delighted he has re-signed with us for another two years.”

