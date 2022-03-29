Defender Connor Randall is latest Ross County player to sign new contract

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Defender Connor Randall has become the latest player to commit his future to Scottish Premiership side Ross County.

The 26-year-old former Liverpool youth player, who joined the Staggies in 2020, has penned a two-year extension which sees him through until the summer of 2024.

Under boss Malky Mackay, Randall has been a regular starter, featuring in nearly every match this season when he has been fit and available.

Randall faced a short stint out due to injury in the autumn before making an impressive return in County’s record-breaking 5-0 victory over Dundee in October.

Coming through the prestigious Liverpool Academy, the full-back made eight appearances for the Anfield side in the English Premier League and in cup competitions before also spending time on loan at Shrewsbury Town, Hearts and Rochdale.

On departing Liverpool, Randall linked up again current County assistant boss Don Cowie, who he had been a team-mate of during his loan spell with Hearts earlier in his career.

Randall is consistent performer

Malky Mackay is delighted to make Randall his latest long-term signing, following on from experienced stars such as captain Keith Watson, Jordan White and Jordan Tillson.

He said “Connor has been very consistent for our club this season. We have, at times, had to ask him to play on the left as well as the right and he always gives us that 100% effort wherever he plays which is great testament to him.

“It is important that we, as a club, recognise and reward individuals like Connor, who is one of our leaders in the dressing room, and part of a group that keeps pushing themselves and the football club to strive to be at the best standards. We are delighted he has re-signed with us for another two years.”