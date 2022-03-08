Jordan Tillson signs new Ross County deal until 2024

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County midfielder Jordan Tillson has signed a two-year contract extension.

Englishman Tillson has been with the Staggies since January 2020, having been signed from Exeter City by then co-managers Steven Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell.

Tillson has gone on to make 71 appearances for County, and has established himself as a key part of manager Malky Mackay’s midfield this term.

The 28-year-old will now remain at Victoria Park until 2024.

Mackay has hailed the influence of Tillson his Staggies squad.

Mackay said: “Jordan is a terrific lad who, as one of the more experienced players here, is one of the leaders in the dressing room.

“He plays a really big part for us every time he crosses the white line and is a great asset in the middle of the park.

“Jordan is really invested in what we are trying to do at Ross County and is key, as a senior player, in helping us drive forward with what we want to achieve.

“As well as enjoying his football here, it is clear to see that Jordan is settled in the Highlands with his young family so it’s great to have him with us for another two years.”