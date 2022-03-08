Jordan White signs new deal at Ross County until 2024

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Striker Jordan White has committed his future to Ross County by signing a new deal until 2024.

The 30-year-old has scored nine goals in 46 matches since moving to County from Motherwell in January 2021.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay said: “We are really happy to have re-signed Jordan for Ross County.

“Everybody can see what he adds to us, not just in terms of scoring but his work rate, being a focal point at the top end of the pitch and his assist rate this season has been fabulous.

“Again, Jordan is a senior player in the dressing room who sets standards and wants to help push the club forward and those are key attributes we look for in our players. Jordan has been brilliant since joining the club and it was only right that we recognise and reward his contributions.”

The club had earlier confirmed new deals for Jordan Tillson, Ross Munro, Matthew Wright, Adam Mackinnon and Logan Ross.