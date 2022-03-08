Jordan White signs new deal at Ross County until 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Jordan White signs new deal at Ross County until 2024

By Danny Law
March 8, 2022, 7:08 pm
Ross County forward Jordan White has signed a new deal.
Ross County forward Jordan White has signed a new deal.

Striker Jordan White has committed his future to Ross County by signing a new deal until 2024.

The 30-year-old has scored nine goals in 46 matches since moving to County from Motherwell in January 2021.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay said: “We are really happy to have re-signed Jordan for Ross County.

Jordan White (right) celebrates scoring for Ross County against Rangers.

“Everybody can see what he adds to us, not just in terms of scoring but his work rate, being a focal point at the top end of the pitch and his assist rate this season has been fabulous.

“Again, Jordan is a senior player in the dressing room who sets standards and wants to help push the club forward and those are key attributes we look for in our players. Jordan has been brilliant since joining the club and it was only right that we recognise and reward his contributions.”

The club had earlier confirmed new deals for Jordan Tillson, Ross Munro, Matthew Wright, Adam Mackinnon and Logan Ross.

Young Ross County trio sign new contracts at Victoria Park

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal