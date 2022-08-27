Yan Dhanda draws on memories of silencing Elland Road as he aims to help Ross County create shock at Ibrox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Yan Dhanda draws on memories of silencing Elland Road as he aims to help Ross County create shock at Ibrox

By Andy Skinner
August 27, 2022, 6:00 am
Yan Dhanda.
Yan Dhanda.

Yan Dhanda’s time in English football makes him well aware of the template for Ross County success against Rangers at Ibrox today.

Midfielder Dhanda joined the Staggies in the summer after leaving Swansea City, where he made 50 appearances in the English Championship.

In 2019, Dhanda was part of a Swans side which claimed an impressive 1-0 victory over Leeds United at a packed Elland Road.

It proved to be a rare defeat for Leeds, who went on to win the title by a margin of 10 points that season.

Dhanda insists the same principles apply for his Staggies side today, as they travel to Ibrox to face a Gers side fresh from qualifying for the group stage of the Champions League.

He said: “I’ve played at quite a few English grounds that could compare to Ibrox in size.

“One that sticks in my mind is Leeds United away – the atmosphere was bouncing.

“We went there and got a win, which was amazing.

Yan Dhanda in action for Ross County against East Fife.

“Hopefully we can do the same thing on Saturday down at Ibrox and cause an upset.

“Playing in front of that many fans and in that kind of atmosphere is everything you dream of as a kid.

“We have to go there with no fear, really, as that’s when you get the best performances.

“Everyone knows Rangers will dominate the ball. We go in as huge underdogs, but we play with no pressure.

“When you go to a place like that, the crowd plays a big part.

“You have to do as much as you can to stop the crowd being their 12th man, so we just have to play without fear and you never know what we may come away with.”

Dhanda was handed his first league start of the campaign, as he helped Malky Mackay’s men claim a 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock last weekend.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay.

The Birmingham-born player is keen make himself a fixture in the side, adding: “I’m just desperate to play football and I was just happy to play from the start against Kilmarnock.

“The manager felt I had to give myself time after not playing so much last year, and having a short pre-season because of the cup, but I went in on Saturday and played nearly the full game which was good for me.

“I’ve had to stay patient, but I came in on Saturday and we got the win, so it is perfect.”

Staggies have confidence behind them

Former England under-17 international Dhanda says the late victory over Killie has provided the Dingwall men with a timely boost ahead of their trip to Glasgow.

The 23-year-old added: “We had some difficult games and hadn’t managed to get a win before this weekend.

“Since I’ve been here, I’ve noticed the togetherness of the group and everyone saw that on Saturday. We went down to 10 men and still managed to get the win.

“Training has been very positive and everyone is full of energy.

“It is always good to get your first three points and now we can go to Rangers with a lot more confidence, and try to get as many points as we can down there.”

