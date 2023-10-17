Carl Tremarco reveals John Hughes influence on Ross County coaching path

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Carl Tremarco reveals John Hughes influence on Ross County coaching path

Englishman Tremarco is in charge of the Staggies' under-18s, in his role as head of professional academy at Victoria Park.

By Andy Skinner
Carl Tremarco, who is Ross County's head of youth. Image: Ross County FC.
Carl Tremarco, who is Ross County's head of youth. Image: Ross County FC.

Carl Tremarco revealed he has drawn on inspiration from John Hughes in motivating his Ross County under-18s side.

Tremarco was in charge of the young Staggies for Friday’s Scottish Youth Cup tie against Kilmarnock, which was played at Victoria Park.

Although County put on a strong first half showing, they were eventually defeated 4-1 by a strong Killie outfit who sit top of the CAS Elite League – the level above where the Staggies play.

Tremarco, who won the Scottish Cup under Hughes at Caley Thistle and also played under him at Victoria Park, has taken valuable learnings from his own playing career in an effort to help the next generation of young talent.

He said: “The league table doesn’t lie. Killie had beaten Rangers, Celtic and Aberdeen and they are top of the league.

“It’s all I had been hearing, and I was saying it myself.

“But I actually quoted John Hughes to the boys before the game, saying: ‘If you punch them in the nose, they’ll bleed’ just like the best players in the world.

John Hughes. Image: SNS

“Yogi was the first manager that made me open my eyes in terms of how the game works and how the game is played, before taking my first steps in coaching.

“I said there would be 11 players on the pitch against them, but show heart, hunger and desire – a willingness to work hard and be aggressive when we needed to be – and there was no reason why we couldn’t compete.

“We had that in more than abundance on Friday evening and that was the pleasing thing. They didn’t shy away from the occasion.”

Young Staggies must kick on

Having experienced playing in front of more than 200 supporters at Dingwall on Friday, Englishman Tremarco is now intent on making sure the young Staggies progress in the coming weeks.

He added: “I’m hoping, now, they can actually kick on. It is all well and good doing it in front of a few hundred people in a setting like that.

“Being on the astro next door when there are 10 people watching, against the likes of Morton and Livingston – teams around us, at our level – is a different test.

“You can’t hit the ceiling at this level, you need to break through the ceiling.

“Hopefully playing on this pitch on Friday and experiencing the occasion, maybe the penny drops and they think ‘wow, I want a bit more of that’.

Jamie Williamson celebrates scoring for Ross County against Kilmarnock. Image: Jasperimage.

“Those occasions happen every week in the first team, but it can be even greater in the cups.

“I try to explain that to them. Myself and Gary Warren have been involved in a Scottish Cup final win and it is the best feeling in the world.

“But you can have that sort of feeling every week if you run onto the pitch as a professional player and that’s what they need to aspire to.

“They need to really want to do it and be willing to do the extra stuff, off the pitch.”

Crucial period lies ahead

Tremarco knows a crucial period awaits for a number of the Staggies’ young prospects, with County’s head of professional academy eager to help them to succeed.

The 38-year-old said: “Since I’ve been at the club, I’ve seen these lads develop from 13 or 14 years old.

Copeland Thain in action for Ross County against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Youth Cup. Image: Jasperimage.

“To see them perform like that makes me immensely proud.

“Some of the boys on the pitch, from where they were two or three years ago to where they are now, they’ve kicked on loads.

“There’s a few of them have a big eight or nine months left. It is up to them now to roll up their sleeves and kick on.”

Conversation