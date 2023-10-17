Scott Smith takes an autumn breather from gardening, before starting again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Smith takes an autumn breather from gardening, before starting again

With the garden suddenly - and briefly - less demanding, Scott decides to take a break before starting all the autumn jobs of ripping out and composting the annuals as well as trimming, tidying and scarifying

By Scott Smith
Summer fruit and veg is coming to a stop.

Driving. Relentless. The heavy splatters streaming down the window make me so very grateful to be inside and warm.

A weather warning is in place as I write this. The whole weekend a total washout.

Thankfully my schedule is presently non-too demanding and I can instead have a leisurely writing session to speak to you.

Log fire on and hot coffee steaming in hand, I am at the window gazing out across my garden this morning I am surprisingly grateful for the respite.

We are not made to go and go forever. I suppose sometimes a little rest is a great thing to help revitalise body, mind and soul.

I know come Monday I will raring to go back into the garden again, having had a weekend cooped up.

Wildlife hedge has been pruned hard and the stems re-used.

Favourite time

Autumn is always my favourite time of year. There is a feeling of accomplishment.

As plant senescence begins, I feel I’ve done my job. Temporarily. I always say there is no time we stop in the garden.

Not really. Instead minute, fleeting moments make for gardening stop gaps. This is one.

All the hectic work in spring of raising plants and veg rolls thunderously into summer which flashes by into now.

I always embrace this time of year as nature’s pat on the back for a spring and summer well served.

It’s a breather before we kick back into action for all the work of late autumn and winter yet to come.

Lawns have been slitted, scarified and fed.

Circle of life

For many ripping out all the plants you’ve spent all season growing and tending can be a sad event. I on the other hand, find it very cathartic.

I am grateful for all the joy they have brought. The colour, perfumes, fauna they have fed and unique shapes that act as gorgeous foils to the monotony of the spaces they fill.

I prefer to be grateful for what they have done, I celebrate and thank them for their work.

They will end up in the compost heap and in two years’ time will be spilled out across beds and borders to feed the soil with their crumbling, nutritious filled goodness.

It is a magical process gardening. The circle of life indeed.

Cracking on with autumn jobs

It’s been a busy old time over at Beechgrove Garden. Asides from ripping out and composting all the annuals we’ve been smashing all those late summer and early autumn jobs.

The yew, beech and hawthorn hedges have all been trimmed now and the mass of clippings tidied up.

The lawns have just been slitted and scarified twice with the thatch and moss being spread along the perimeter fence lines to suppress the weeds.

An autumn lawn fertiliser has also been spread to help feed the lawns and allow them that vital Phosphorus boost to help the roots remain strong and healthy during winter hibernation.

Janice, Rod, Sue and Margaret clearing the sweet peas.

The massively overgrown wildlife hedge had become just a bit too unruly and had decent prune back.

Many hazel stems were large and have been kept aside to be re-used for making obelisks and plant supports.

Lizzie Schofield came and poached all the other reasonable sized and pliable stems from the hazels and hawthorns to make a woven hurdle edge for her new border at Beechgrove Garden.

The hawthorn of course is very spiky and thorny and needed stripped right back to the smooth stem with secateurs before they can be woven.

Autumn is setting in.

Sorting veggies

The veggies in the mixed veg plot all get a good sorting too. Main crop tatties are all lifted and cleaned then dried for storing.

It is amazing how easy it is to miss a few. You dig and lift. You then turn the soil and a rouge tattie pops out.

You turn it once more for good measure and two more rogues pop out. Hmmm, best check again.

You turn it again and nothing this time. You pop the fork down and there on the surface lies another tattie.

A beautiful Fuji cherry- Prunus incisa ‘Kojo-no-mai’.

It feels like story of the Lernaean hydra. The last clingers on of runner and French beans are harvested and the plants then ripped out.

The carefully constructed teepee supports knocked down in mere seconds. The same goes for the wigwams which the sweet peas have called home for a busy and floriferous summer season.

The courgettes, kale and broccoli are all on a countdown to failing productivity. They will be picked and used until they stop providing the goods.

Not long until late autumn then winter arrives and we begin a whole new phase of jobs but for now I enjoy the rest and I reflect of the season that’s been.

Take care and happy gardening.

Conversation