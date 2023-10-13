Ross County youngsters show up well on main stage despite defeat to Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County youngsters show up well on main stage despite defeat to Kilmarnock

The Staggies' under-18s were defeated 4-1 against Kilmarnock at Victoria Park in the Scottish Youth Cup.

By Andy Skinner
Jamie Williamson celebrates scoring for Ross County against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Youth Cup. Image: Jasperimage.
Jamie Williamson celebrates scoring for Ross County against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Youth Cup. Image: Jasperimage.

Ross County’s youngsters can hold their heads high despite suffering a 4-1 defeat to a strong Kilmarnock side in the Scottish Youth Cup.

Spearheaded by academy manager Gary Warren, County were keen to give their under-18s side a first taste of playing at Victoria Park.

The Dingwall outfit made a strong push to attract a healthy crowd to the game, with tickets and hospitality packages on offer for supporters.

Falling during an international break – and a period which will see County’s first team go three weeks without a fixture – it was the perfect chance for fans to get a glimpse of the youngsters hoping to progress into Malky Mackay’s side in the coming years.

Copeland Thain in action for Ross County against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Youth Cup. Image: Jasperimage.

Led by Carl Tremarco, County’s under-18s play in the Club Academy Scotland Performance League, with home fixtures typically played on the artificial surface at the club’s training ground.

It was an altogether different setting for them under the lights on the main pitch, in front of more than 200 spectators.

It is an opportunity which has not come around often for the young Staggies, which was made possible by the timing of the fixture.

Ethan Kevill in action for Ross County against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Youth Cup. Image: Jasperimage.

The last comparable occasion was in 2017, when Stuart Kettlewell’s under-20s side played their closing fixtures at the stadium on their way to winning the Development League title that season.

As was the case then, not every player who took to the field against Killie will go on to nail down a place in the Staggies first team.

For what is a young team at under-18 level, every player still has time on their side in order to strive towards that dream however. Playing at a Premiership setting at such a tender age will be valuable experience on that journey.

A possible exception could be made for Jamie Williamson, for whom this was nothing new.

Jamie Williamson in action for Ross County against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Youth Cup. Image: Jasperimage

Midfielder Williamson was called upon in County’s hour of need last season, coming on as an extra-time substitute in their Premiership play-off final against Partick Thistle at a time when they were severely depleted.

Alness-born Williamson showed remarkable composure in such a pressurised setting, with Mackay clearly excited by his potential.

Williamson captained the Staggies for the visit of a strong Killie outfit, who are among the leading sides in the CAS Elite League.

The Ayrshire side broke the deadlock on 11 minutes, when a free-kick broke to skipper Ruari Ellis who lashed the ball high into the net.

Kilmarnock celebrate Ruari Ellis’ opener against Ross County in the Scottish Youth Cup. Image: Jasperimage.

County looked to strike back, with Ethan Kevill curling a strike narrowly wide after being threaded in by Copeland Thain.

The Staggies were handed a way back into the game on the half hour mark however when Calum Brown was brought down inside the box by Ben Brannan, resulting in a penalty.

Williamson’s initial effort was saved although it was brought back for a retake after goalkeeper Corey Armour was ruled to have been off his line. The midfielder stepped up to send Armour the wrong way to restore parity.

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Corey Armour saves the initial spot-kick from Ross County’s Jamie Williamson. Image: Jasperimage.

County were boosted by the leveller and finished the first half strongly, with Ali Morrison unfortunate to see a strike come back off the inside of the post.

Killie regained their advantage seconds after the restart when a slip by Blair Robertson allowed Zander Craik in on goal to slot past Ethan Rae.

A sublime strike by Cole Burke on 65 minutes made it 3-1, before Craik added his second with a rebound finish five minutes later.

Killie’s class had shown by that point, but it was brave showing by the young Staggies.

