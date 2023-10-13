Ross County youngsters show up well on main stage despite defeat to Kilmarnock

Ross County’s youngsters can hold their heads high despite suffering a 4-1 defeat to a strong Kilmarnock side in the Scottish Youth Cup.

Spearheaded by academy manager Gary Warren, County were keen to give their under-18s side a first taste of playing at Victoria Park.

The Dingwall outfit made a strong push to attract a healthy crowd to the game, with tickets and hospitality packages on offer for supporters.

Falling during an international break – and a period which will see County’s first team go three weeks without a fixture – it was the perfect chance for fans to get a glimpse of the youngsters hoping to progress into Malky Mackay’s side in the coming years.

Led by Carl Tremarco, County’s under-18s play in the Club Academy Scotland Performance League, with home fixtures typically played on the artificial surface at the club’s training ground.

It was an altogether different setting for them under the lights on the main pitch, in front of more than 200 spectators.

It is an opportunity which has not come around often for the young Staggies, which was made possible by the timing of the fixture.

The last comparable occasion was in 2017, when Stuart Kettlewell’s under-20s side played their closing fixtures at the stadium on their way to winning the Development League title that season.

As was the case then, not every player who took to the field against Killie will go on to nail down a place in the Staggies first team.

For what is a young team at under-18 level, every player still has time on their side in order to strive towards that dream however. Playing at a Premiership setting at such a tender age will be valuable experience on that journey.

A possible exception could be made for Jamie Williamson, for whom this was nothing new.

Midfielder Williamson was called upon in County’s hour of need last season, coming on as an extra-time substitute in their Premiership play-off final against Partick Thistle at a time when they were severely depleted.

Alness-born Williamson showed remarkable composure in such a pressurised setting, with Mackay clearly excited by his potential.

Williamson captained the Staggies for the visit of a strong Killie outfit, who are among the leading sides in the CAS Elite League.

The Ayrshire side broke the deadlock on 11 minutes, when a free-kick broke to skipper Ruari Ellis who lashed the ball high into the net.

County looked to strike back, with Ethan Kevill curling a strike narrowly wide after being threaded in by Copeland Thain.

The Staggies were handed a way back into the game on the half hour mark however when Calum Brown was brought down inside the box by Ben Brannan, resulting in a penalty.

Williamson’s initial effort was saved although it was brought back for a retake after goalkeeper Corey Armour was ruled to have been off his line. The midfielder stepped up to send Armour the wrong way to restore parity.

County were boosted by the leveller and finished the first half strongly, with Ali Morrison unfortunate to see a strike come back off the inside of the post.

Killie regained their advantage seconds after the restart when a slip by Blair Robertson allowed Zander Craik in on goal to slot past Ethan Rae.

A sublime strike by Cole Burke on 65 minutes made it 3-1, before Craik added his second with a rebound finish five minutes later.

Killie’s class had shown by that point, but it was brave showing by the young Staggies.