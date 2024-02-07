Latest on plans to breathe new life into iconic former Elgin hotel revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Latest on plans to breathe new life into iconic former Elgin hotel revealed

There are public events this week to gather memories of the Gordon Arms Hotel.

By Sean McAngus
Former Gordon Arms Hotel in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Council has revealed planning applications for transforming the old Gordon Arms Hotel in Elgin could be submitted this week.

The hotel was a popular destination until it closed down in 1980.

In December, we revealed there were plans to transform the upper floors of the C-listed property at 118 Elgin High Street.

It is set to become a creative arts centre operated by Moray Arts Development Engagement (MADE), working with other partners.

Meanwhile the creation of a community store, business units and a food market could take place on the ground floor.

It was most recently home to M&Co until the retailers shut down last year.

The purpose of the facility would be to provide a test-bed for new startups and local micro-businesses.

In December, I exclusively revealed more details about the plans. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson

What is the latest on the Gordon Arms Hotel plans?

The building pictured once home to the Gordon Arms Hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Two months on from the unveiling of the plans, a Moray Council spokeswoman has revealed how work behind the scenes is going on the business case.

Last Thursday, she said: “Moray Council is completing the validation process which has a deadline of February 2.

“The council has given approval and the national governments are next to consider the proposals.

“It’s anticipated that the planning applications will be submitted in the first week of February, signalling the start of the next exciting phase in the regeneration of Elgin town centre.”

Gordon Arms Hotel could be given new life in a second phase of the South Street redevelopment which aims to connect South Street and High Street more.
Meetings have been held between Made’s Stacey Toner, Moray Business Gateway’s Lorna Williamson, and Elgin BID’s Angela Norrie to discuss how they can link the two different projects together.

Additional discussions have taken place with the Moray Council Economic Development Department and development partners Robertson Property Limited.

Appeal to gather memories about Gordon Arms Hotel

Plan to breathe new life into the iconic building’s upper classes.

Made director Stacey Toner previously said preserving the history of the building is vital.

Now she is holding public events this week along with a team of artists and young people to hear people’s memories about the iconic building.

They will take place on Friday, Saturday and Monday from 11am to 3pm on the Elgin High Street around the site.

They will also have a wee pitch inside Starbucks.

Paying homage to the former hotel

She said: “So many people are nostalgic about the former hotel, with significant links from weddings to parties and events.

“If you have photos and memories, we’d love to see and hear about them.

“With a film maker, photographer and sound producer on site we want to gather your memories creatively; content will be used at a later date in our efforts to celebrate the heritage of the building.”

She adds that it is all continuing the momentum about the project before the redevelopment starts.

Anyone with any memories and pictures of the Gordon Arms Hotel who can’t manage the public events can contact Stacey at stacey@morayartsdevelopmentengagement.org

The Future of Elgin

Conversation