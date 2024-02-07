Latest on plans to breathe new life into iconic former Elgin hotel revealed

Moray Council has revealed planning applications for transforming the old Gordon Arms Hotel in Elgin could be submitted this week.

The hotel was a popular destination until it closed down in 1980.

In December, we revealed there were plans to transform the upper floors of the C-listed property at 118 Elgin High Street.

It is set to become a creative arts centre operated by Moray Arts Development Engagement (MADE), working with other partners.

Meanwhile the creation of a community store, business units and a food market could take place on the ground floor.

It was most recently home to M&Co until the retailers shut down last year.

The purpose of the facility would be to provide a test-bed for new startups and local micro-businesses.

What is the latest on the Gordon Arms Hotel plans?

Two months on from the unveiling of the plans, a Moray Council spokeswoman has revealed how work behind the scenes is going on the business case.

Last Thursday, she said: “Moray Council is completing the validation process which has a deadline of February 2.

“The council has given approval and the national governments are next to consider the proposals.

“It’s anticipated that the planning applications will be submitted in the first week of February, signalling the start of the next exciting phase in the regeneration of Elgin town centre.”

Meetings have been held between Made’s Stacey Toner, Moray Business Gateway’s Lorna Williamson, and Elgin BID’s Angela Norrie to discuss how they can link the two different projects together.

Additional discussions have taken place with the Moray Council Economic Development Department and development partners Robertson Property Limited.

Appeal to gather memories about Gordon Arms Hotel

Made director Stacey Toner previously said preserving the history of the building is vital.

Now she is holding public events this week along with a team of artists and young people to hear people’s memories about the iconic building.

They will take place on Friday, Saturday and Monday from 11am to 3pm on the Elgin High Street around the site.

They will also have a wee pitch inside Starbucks.

Paying homage to the former hotel

She said: “So many people are nostalgic about the former hotel, with significant links from weddings to parties and events.

“If you have photos and memories, we’d love to see and hear about them.

“With a film maker, photographer and sound producer on site we want to gather your memories creatively; content will be used at a later date in our efforts to celebrate the heritage of the building.”

She adds that it is all continuing the momentum about the project before the redevelopment starts.

Anyone with any memories and pictures of the Gordon Arms Hotel who can’t manage the public events can contact Stacey at stacey@morayartsdevelopmentengagement.org