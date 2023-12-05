Ross County’s flying start under Derek Adams continues with 3-0 triumph over Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County’s flying start under Derek Adams continues with 3-0 triumph over Motherwell

The Staggies cruised to victory over the Steelmen through goals from Simon Murray, Yan Dhanda and Ben Purrington.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County goalscorers Ben Purrington and Simon Murray during the victory against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Ross County goalscorers Ben Purrington and Simon Murray during the victory against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Ross County are beginning to set their sights further up the Premiership table following a convincing 3-0 victory over Motherwell.

Derek Adams’ impact on his newly-inherited County side continues to look more profound with each passing game, with the Staggies taking seven points from a possible nine without conceding since he replaced Malky Mackay last month.

On this occasion, the Staggies brushed aside a lacklustre Well outfit with ease, through goals from Simon Murray, Yan Dhanda and Ben Purrington.

County ended the match with 10 men after Will Nightingale was shown two quickfire bookings in the dying stages, however, it came too late to affect the outcome.

Ross County manager Derek Adams. Image: SNS.

County’s recent haul has lifted them from the relegation play-off spot to eighth position, with just a point now separating them from the top-six.

Although it remains tight in mid-table, the Staggies are increasingly playing with an assuredness which is threatening to leave a number of teams – including a Well side now without a win from 12 matches – trailing in their wake.

Despite the postponement of Saturday’s game against Livingston, the Staggies were still relatively fresh from their 1-0 triumph against St Mirren seven days previously.

Adams kept faith with the same starting 11 who faced the Buddies, with the Staggies also boosted by the return of Josh Sims to the bench following illness.

County had started on the front foot in both matches under Adams so far, but had yet to capitalise on it in the early stages. It was to be third time lucky on this occasion, with Murray emerging from a cluster of players to nod home at the near post from James Brown’s corner just two minutes into the game.

Simon Murray celebrates scoring against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly led the protests calling for a foul, but to no avail, however, the Steelmen showed a strong response to falling behind. An excellent double save from Ross Laidlaw was needed on eight minutes, initially to palm away a powerful Callum Slattery drive, before the Staggies goalkeeper stood tall to block Stephen O’Donnell’s follow up.

The Staggies doubled their advantage on 18 minutes, courtesy of an inspired finish by Dhanda. After latching on to Jack Baldwin’s crossfield pass, Dhanda cushioned the ball inside his marker before launching a delightful curling strike which left Kelly static. With such a composed finish, it is surprising it was Dhanda’s first strike of the campaign.

Yan Dhanda celebrates netting Ross County’s second goal against Motherwell. Image: SNS

At this point County looked like they were ready to assume complete control of the game, with Murray seeing a deflected effort bobble off the outside of the post, before the striker nodded over from another Brown corner.

Motherwell looked for a way back into the game before the break, but they were unable to test Laidlaw, with former Staggie Blair Spittal sending an effort well over the Jail End just after the half-hour mark.

County spurned an excellent chance to net a third on 40 minutes following a neat exchange between Murray and Dhanda which led to Connor Randall going through on goal. He shot straight at Kelly.

In an attempt to spark a much-needed reaction, former Staggies boss Stuart Kettlewell made three changes to Well’s side at the interval, with Georgie Gent, Davor Zdravkovski and Calum Butcher introduced to the action.

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell. Image: SNS.

County continued to look comfortable, however, but they looked to have been denied a third goal on 58 minutes, when White’s header from a pinpoint Dhanda delivery was saved by Kelly, with Purrington knocking home the rebound. Although it was initially flagged for offside, a lengthy VAR check concluded the goal should stand, prompting delayed celebrations from the home support.

Although the game looked far beyond the reach of Well, County were eager not to relinquish a third successive clean sheet, with Laidlaw forced to make an excellent fingertip save to thwart Gent’s close-range header.

Well missed an even better chance on 65 minutes, when the lively Gent crossed for Mika Biereth at the near post, with the striker unable to direct his effort on target.

Ross County players celebrate against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

County substitute Victor Loturi was inches from adding a fourth goal with his first touch, after he took aim from the edge of the box following a quick free-kick by Brown.

The Staggies continued to defend strongly, with Baldwin making an excellent goal-line clearance from Biereth to protect the shut-out.

The only blemish on County’s night came in stoppage time when Nightingale was shown a second yellow card in the space of just four minutes by referee David Dickinson.

Player Ratings

ROSS COUNTY (3-4-2-1): Laidlaw 7; Nightingale 6, Baldwin 7, Leak 7; Brown 7, Randall 6 (Loturi 70), Allardice 7, Purrington 7; Dhanda 8 (Turner 76); Murray 8 (Samuel 86), White 7 (Sims 76).

Subs not used: Munro, Sheaf, Harmon, Samuel, Smith, Reid.

MOTHERWELL (3-4-1-2): Kelly 6; Casey 6, Mugabi 5 (Gent 46), Blaney 5 (Butcher 46 (Shaw 71)); Spencer 5, Slattery 6, Spittal 6, O’Donnell 5; Wilkinson 5 (Zdravkovski 46); Biereth 6, Bair 5 (Obika 58).

Subs not used: Oxborough, Wells, L Ross, M Ross.

Referee: David Dickinson
Attendance: 2,927
Star Man: Yan Dhanda

Conversation