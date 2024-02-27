Ross County hit by late setback to draw 1-1 with St Mirren

Ross County led for much of the game but were ultimately forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against St Mirren at Victoria Park.

Jordan White gave the Staggies an early breakthrough when he capitalised on poor defending from the Buddies to net his first goal since they last made the trip to the Highlands in November.

On that occasion it was the only goal of the game and it looked like it would prove so again, until Olutoysi Olusanya netted a late leveller.

The result saw County denied back-to-back victories under interim boss Don Cowie, following Saturday’s dramatic late triumph against Livingston.

It means the Staggies remain in the relegation play-off spot, albeit just a point behind St Johnstone.

Cowie once again went with a three-pronged attack comprising of White, Simon Murray and two-goal Eamonn Brophy, who spearheaded the Staggies’ return to winning ways – following a 12-game winless run – against Livi.

The team showed just one change, with Eli King brought into midfield to replace Teddy Jenks, while skipper Jack Baldwin and goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw were back among the substitutes.

County looked bright from the outset, with the forward three particularly lively in their movement in the early stages which indicated they had taken confidence from their role in the weekend triumph.

It was White who reaped the rewards of the willingness to put the Buddies’ rearguard under early pressure, when he capitalised on slack defending from the Buddies on 11 minutes.

Alex Gogic was initially dealt an awkward pass by Marcus Fraser, but there still appeared little danger as he looked to play the ball back to Zach Hemming. Gogic was light with his backpass however, allowing White to nip in and round the goalkeeper to tap into the empty net.

For the second successive match, the sort of luck which has deserted the Staggies all season resulted in their opening goal. They were forced to defend just five minutes later though when Caolan Boyd-Munce took aim from the edge of the box, with his effort deflecting off Ryan Leak but met by a fine save by George Wickens.

There was little goalscoring threat from either side as the first half wore on, with the quality of final pass letting down both teams.

The Buddies claimed for a penalty in the latter stages of the half when the ball appeared to lightly brush the raised arm of Staggies skipper Leak before he headed it clear, although there were no repercussions for the home side.

The Staggies were clearly the happier of the two sides at the interval but they knew they still had a long way to go. That was evidenced just seconds after the restart when St Mirren fashioned a chance, as Hyeokkyu Kwon fed Lewis Jamieson, who cut in from the right flank before seeing his effort well tipped away by Wickens.

Staggies defender Michee Efete went down nursing a knock after making a defensive clearance but recovered to continue, although Cowie made his first substitution on 58 minutes when Jenks was brought on to replace Victor Loturi.

County looked to fend off the increasing threat of the Paisley side after Stephen Robinson turned to his own bench for attacking reinforcements shortly afterwards, with Wickens given a stern telling off for time-wasting just after the hour mark.

The visitors continued to pile pressure on, with substitute James Scott seeing his effort met by a strong block by Efete, while Jonah Ayunga flashed a low drive past the post from the edge of the box.

County were dealt late heartache with five minutes remaining when a routine header from Keanu Baccus was allowed to drift through the heart of the defence, with Olusanya outmuscling Loick Ayina to prod past Wickens.

The Staggies were fortunate to survive a let-off seconds later when Scott tucked wide after going clean through on goal.

Player Ratings

ROSS COUNTY (4-3-3): Wickens 7; Efete 7 (Brown 85), Ayina 6, Leak 7, Reid 6; Sheaf 6 (Harmon 85), Loturi 6 (Jenks 58), King 6; Brophy 6 (Sims 69), Murray 7 (Henderson 85), White 7.

Subs not used: Laidlaw, Borthwick-Jackson, Brown, Baldwin, Harmon, Henderson, Khela.

ST MIRREN (3-4-3): Hemming 6; Bolton 6, Gogic 5, Fraser 6; Bwomono 5 (Brown 72), Boyd-Munce 6 (Baccus 61), Kwon 6, Tanser 6; Kiltie 5 (Scott 61), Mandron 5 (Olusanya 72), Jamieson 5 (Ayunga 72).

Subs not used: Urminsky, Taylor, O’Hara, Dunne.

Referee: Chris Graham

Attendance: 3,142

Star Man: Jordan White