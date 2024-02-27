Ross County hit by late setback to draw 1-1 with St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County hit by late setback to draw 1-1 with St Mirren

The Staggies had been on course for back-to-back wins, following Jordan White's early breakthrough.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County celebrate Jordan White's goal against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Ross County led for much of the game but were ultimately forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against St Mirren at Victoria Park.

Jordan White gave the Staggies an early breakthrough when he capitalised on poor defending from the Buddies to net his first goal since they last made the trip to the Highlands in November.

On that occasion it was the only goal of the game and it looked like it would prove so again, until Olutoysi Olusanya netted a late leveller.

Ryan Leak in action against St Mirren. Image: SNS

The result saw County denied back-to-back victories under interim boss Don Cowie, following Saturday’s dramatic late triumph against Livingston.

It means the Staggies remain in the relegation play-off spot, albeit just a point behind St Johnstone.

Cowie once again went with a three-pronged attack comprising of White, Simon Murray and two-goal Eamonn Brophy, who spearheaded the Staggies’ return to winning ways – following a 12-game winless run – against Livi.

The team showed just one change, with Eli King brought into midfield to replace Teddy Jenks, while skipper Jack Baldwin and goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw were back among the substitutes.

Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS

County looked bright from the outset, with the forward three particularly lively in their movement in the early stages which indicated they had taken confidence from their role in the weekend triumph.

It was White who reaped the rewards of the willingness to put the Buddies’ rearguard under early pressure, when he capitalised on slack defending from the Buddies on 11 minutes.

Alex Gogic was initially dealt an awkward pass by Marcus Fraser, but there still appeared little danger as he looked to play the ball back to Zach Hemming. Gogic was light with his backpass however, allowing White to nip in and round the goalkeeper to tap into the empty net.

Jordan White nips in to score against St Mirren. Image: SNS

For the second successive match, the sort of luck which has deserted the Staggies all season resulted in their opening goal. They were forced to defend just five minutes later though when Caolan Boyd-Munce took aim from the edge of the box, with his effort deflecting off Ryan Leak but met by a fine save by George Wickens.

There was little goalscoring threat from either side as the first half wore on, with the quality of final pass letting down both teams.

The Buddies claimed for a penalty in the latter stages of the half when the ball appeared to lightly brush the raised arm of Staggies skipper Leak before he headed it clear, although there were no repercussions for the home side.

Josh Reid in action against St Mirren. Image: SNS

The Staggies were clearly the happier of the two sides at the interval but they knew they still had a long way to go. That was evidenced just seconds after the restart when St Mirren fashioned a chance, as Hyeokkyu Kwon fed Lewis Jamieson, who cut in from the right flank before seeing his effort well tipped away by Wickens.

Staggies defender Michee Efete went down nursing a knock after making a defensive clearance but recovered to continue, although Cowie made his first substitution on 58 minutes when Jenks was brought on to replace Victor Loturi.

County looked to fend off the increasing threat of the Paisley side after Stephen Robinson turned to his own bench for attacking reinforcements shortly afterwards, with Wickens given a stern telling off for time-wasting just after the hour mark.

The visitors continued to pile pressure on, with substitute James Scott seeing his effort met by a strong block by Efete, while Jonah Ayunga flashed a low drive past the post from the edge of the box.

County were dealt late heartache with five minutes remaining when a routine header from Keanu Baccus was allowed to drift through the heart of the defence, with Olusanya outmuscling Loick Ayina to prod past Wickens.

Toyosi Olusanya celebrates after scoring against Ross County. Image: SNS

The Staggies were fortunate to survive a let-off seconds later when Scott tucked wide after going clean through on goal.

Player Ratings

ROSS COUNTY (4-3-3): Wickens 7; Efete 7 (Brown 85), Ayina 6, Leak 7, Reid 6; Sheaf 6 (Harmon 85), Loturi 6 (Jenks 58), King 6; Brophy 6 (Sims 69), Murray 7 (Henderson 85), White 7.

Subs not used: Laidlaw, Borthwick-Jackson, Brown, Baldwin, Harmon, Henderson, Khela.

ST MIRREN (3-4-3): Hemming 6; Bolton 6, Gogic 5, Fraser 6; Bwomono 5 (Brown 72), Boyd-Munce 6 (Baccus 61), Kwon 6, Tanser 6; Kiltie 5 (Scott 61), Mandron 5 (Olusanya 72), Jamieson 5 (Ayunga 72).

Subs not used: Urminsky, Taylor, O’Hara, Dunne.

Referee: Chris Graham
Attendance: 3,142
Star Man: Jordan White

