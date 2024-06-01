Richard Gordon: Ross County in safe hands to avoid another season of struggle with Don Cowie at helm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Gordon: Ross County in safe hands to avoid another season of struggle with Don Cowie at helm

As well as County, Richard reflects on the gap between Celtic and Rangers, and Caley Thistle's 'mind-blowing' Fife plan.

Don Cowie. Image: SNS.
By Richard Gordon

The curtain finally fell on the Scottish domestic season of 2023-24 last weekend with Celtic hoisting yet another trophy and Ross County, for the second year in a row, securing their top-flight status on the closing afternoon.

Unlike 12 months previously, the climax in Dingwall was devoid of drama, while the Scottish Cup Final was a turgid affair.

It looked to be heading to extra-time at Hampden when Adam Idah put us all out of our misery by capitalising on a blunder from Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland to fire home the deciding goal, ensuring Celtic did what they have done for the past decade and more – pick up the silverware.

Under Brendan Rodgers and Neil Lennon, twice each, Ronny Deila and Ange Postecoglou, Glasgowâ€™s green-and-white side have been a winning machine, and in the last eight seasons alone they have collected an incredible 19 major trophies. Only St Johnstone and Rangers have interrupted their dominance.

It is going to take a summer of unparalleled success in the transfer market if the Ibrox side are to halt their rivals, but they are going to have to reverse the trend of recent seasons if that is to happen.

Rangers have made too many flaky signings since lifting the title three years ago, players who have done little to improve their squad, and when you compare that to the captures Celtic have made in that same period – the likes of Kyogo, Hatate, Oâ€™Riley, Johnston and various others – you can see why the Parkhead outfit remain at the summit of our game.

Like Rangers, Ross County clearly have some work to do ahead of the new campaign, but their target is somewhat different – attempting to finish, at worst, in 10th position and away from a hazardous play-off.

They comfortably eased through that this year, but will be keen to avoid any similar stress next time round.

Ross County celebrate Jordan White’s goal against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

On the whole, what County have achieved for a club of their size is remarkable, and their win over Raith ensured an 11th top-flight season out of 12 in the Premiership era, where only Celtic, Aberdeen, Motherwell and St Johnstone have been ever-presents.

In the wake of the victory, both Roy MacGregor and Don Cowie admitted the deal has essentially been done which will see Don continue as manager, and that looks to be a clever move.

He has been hugely impressive during his interim spell in charge, introduced much-needed stability after the Derek Adams fiasco, and looks to have the tools required for the job. I would be confident County are now in safe hands.

Compare that with what is happening just down the road in Inverness…

While the Dingwall side were celebrating, Caley Thistle were left to contemplate third tier football, and made a horrible situation even worse with their mind-blowing plan to relocate to Kelty.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson, centre, alongside chairman Ross Morrison, right, and chief executive Scot Gardiner. Image: SNS.

Training elsewhere works for part-time clubs who get together two nights a week, but not at full-time level, and absolutely not when the perception is the heart has been ripped out of the local community.

I have sympathy with some of the clubâ€™s reasoning, but there are too many unanswered questions, and I completely understand the fury and despair of the fans.

I would hope there is a boardroom rethink, and the project quickly scrapped.

Looking forward to Premier Sports Cup and SPFL Trust Trophy

Plans are already well underway for 2024/25 with the draw for the first round of the Premier Sports Cup throwing up some interesting groups.

Aberdeen should have no issues easing through from theirs, but Dundee United might find Falkirk and Ayr United tricky, and Partick Thistle could push Motherwell all the way.

Jack MacKenzie of Aberdeen controls the ball in the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone. Image: Shuttestock
Cove Rangers landed Livingston for the third successive year, Peterhead and Elgin City have a derby to look forward to, and Ross County will have a quick rematch with Raith Rovers.

We also got excellent news this week regarding the SPFL Trust Trophy which will offer significantly increased prize money, and even more importantly, will be a fully Scottish tournament again.

I know there has been some controversy over the invitees from the Lowland League, but overall, it has been a welcome move, and I am delighted only home-based clubs will take part. The competition was devalued by the inclusion of the Welsh and Northern Irish sides.

