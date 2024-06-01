Richard Gordon: Ross County in safe hands to avoid another season of struggle with Don Cowie at helm

The curtain finally fell on the Scottish domestic season of 2023-24 last weekend with Celtic hoisting yet another trophy and Ross County, for the second year in a row, securing their top-flight status on the closing afternoon.

Unlike 12 months previously, the climax in Dingwall was devoid of drama, while the Scottish Cup Final was a turgid affair.

It looked to be heading to extra-time at Hampden when Adam Idah put us all out of our misery by capitalising on a blunder from Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland to fire home the deciding goal, ensuring Celtic did what they have done for the past decade and more – pick up the silverware.

Under Brendan Rodgers and Neil Lennon, twice each, Ronny Deila and Ange Postecoglou, Glasgowâ€™s green-and-white side have been a winning machine, and in the last eight seasons alone they have collected an incredible 19 major trophies. Only St Johnstone and Rangers have interrupted their dominance.

It is going to take a summer of unparalleled success in the transfer market if the Ibrox side are to halt their rivals, but they are going to have to reverse the trend of recent seasons if that is to happen.

Rangers have made too many flaky signings since lifting the title three years ago, players who have done little to improve their squad, and when you compare that to the captures Celtic have made in that same period – the likes of Kyogo, Hatate, Oâ€™Riley, Johnston and various others – you can see why the Parkhead outfit remain at the summit of our game.

Like Rangers, Ross County clearly have some work to do ahead of the new campaign, but their target is somewhat different – attempting to finish, at worst, in 10th position and away from a hazardous play-off.

They comfortably eased through that this year, but will be keen to avoid any similar stress next time round.

On the whole, what County have achieved for a club of their size is remarkable, and their win over Raith ensured an 11th top-flight season out of 12 in the Premiership era, where only Celtic, Aberdeen, Motherwell and St Johnstone have been ever-presents.

In the wake of the victory, both Roy MacGregor and Don Cowie admitted the deal has essentially been done which will see Don continue as manager, and that looks to be a clever move.

He has been hugely impressive during his interim spell in charge, introduced much-needed stability after the Derek Adams fiasco, and looks to have the tools required for the job. I would be confident County are now in safe hands.

Compare that with what is happening just down the road in Inverness…

While the Dingwall side were celebrating, Caley Thistle were left to contemplate third tier football, and made a horrible situation even worse with their mind-blowing plan to relocate to Kelty.

Training elsewhere works for part-time clubs who get together two nights a week, but not at full-time level, and absolutely not when the perception is the heart has been ripped out of the local community.

I have sympathy with some of the clubâ€™s reasoning, but there are too many unanswered questions, and I completely understand the fury and despair of the fans.

I would hope there is a boardroom rethink, and the project quickly scrapped.

Looking forward to Premier Sports Cup and SPFL Trust Trophy

Plans are already well underway for 2024/25 with the draw for the first round of the Premier Sports Cup throwing up some interesting groups.

Aberdeen should have no issues easing through from theirs, but Dundee United might find Falkirk and Ayr United tricky, and Partick Thistle could push Motherwell all the way.

Cove Rangers landed Livingston for the third successive year, Peterhead and Elgin City have a derby to look forward to, and Ross County will have a quick rematch with Raith Rovers.

We also got excellent news this week regarding the SPFL Trust Trophy which will offer significantly increased prize money, and even more importantly, will be a fully Scottish tournament again.

I know there has been some controversy over the invitees from the Lowland League, but overall, it has been a welcome move, and I am delighted only home-based clubs will take part. The competition was devalued by the inclusion of the Welsh and Northern Irish sides.