Steven Ferguson provides Ross County transfer window update

The Staggies are stepping up their preparations for the new Premiership season.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson.
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: SNS

Steven Ferguson says Ross County are in discussions with a number of prospective new signings.

County are planning for a sixth successive season in the Premiership, after Don Cowie guided them to safety through the play-offs in his spell as interim manager.

Following the 6-1 aggregate win over Raith Rovers, Staggies chairman Roy MacGregor confirmed Cowie will be the man to lead the club forward.

County remain in talks with four players who are out of contract, and are believed to be getting closer to reaching agreements with full backs George Harmon and Michee Efete.

Ross County defender George Harmon.

Talks also remain ongoing with winger Josh Sims and midfielder Ross Callachan.

Ferguson says efforts to strengthen the squad are also underway, with the Staggies chief executive revealing Cowie is targeting around six players who can make an instant impact in his first team.

He said: “We are speaking to five or six new players around bringing them to the club.

“We look at the current squad we’ve got, and we’ve got a good group there.

Don Cowie after leading Ross County to Premiership safety.

“We will be looking to bring in probably six players into the group – and six players that will have a big part to play in the first team setup.

“That is what we are looking to recruit. That’s well underway, we are in discussions with individuals and trying to cast the net as wide as we can to give us the best chance to get a player that will fit what we are looking for.”

Budget will allow Staggies to compete in Premiership

Although County’s will be among the lowest playing budgets in the top division, Ferguson is confident the Staggies can provide Cowie with the tools he requires to carry on the strong work he started after taking the interim reins in February.

Ferguson added: “The budget last year was similar to the year before, when we finished again in 11th place.

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson.

“We will try to support the football department as best we can. But there needs to be an acknowledgment that we need to think smarter, and spend wisely.

“We will have a budget that we believe we are able to compete in the Premiership with.

“But looking at the table this year we will again have one of the smallest budgets in the league actually spent on the playing group.”

Conversation