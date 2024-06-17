Scott Begbie: Film fans, every penny counts towards bringing our beautiful Belmont Cinema back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: Film fans, every penny counts towards bringing our beautiful Belmont Cinema back

It's time to turn local affection into action and pitch in to help the Granite City's beloved Belmont Cinema rise again.

An idea of what the Belmont Cinema lobby might look like after its renovation. Image: Tinto Architecture
An idea of what the Belmont Cinema lobby might look like after its renovation. Image: Tinto Architecture
By Scott Begbie

As a cynical, world-weary hack who spent almost half a century in the newspaper industry, I find it hard to get overly excited when grand, new plans are unveiled.

I’ve seen a fair few arrive with trumpets blaring and drums banging only to go, well, nowhere.

But I am beyond excited about the visionary and bold venture to bring The Belmont Cinema back to glorious life. Because right there is a team that isn’t just talking the talk – it’s more than walking the walk.

The launch of the latest step to see this iconic Aberdeen cinema become a full-technicolour reality doesn’t just come with passion that radiates from every word the brilliant folk behind it say. It comes with a solid, thought-out, joined-up road map that can only result in a happy ending – and the palace of dreams packed with punters again.

Seeing the recent images of the Belmont as it is now (frozen in time from 2022 when it closed its doors for the last time) brought back a massive burst of nostalgia for me.

The Belmont was one of my happy places in Aberdeen. It was where I chose to go and see movies ranging from obscure Jim Jarmusch outings about zombies to global blockbusters like Dune (the last film I saw there).

It had a warmth and charm, with just the right mix of quirky, that made being in the building almost as much of an attraction as the film you were there to see.

And, looking at the artist impressions of how the Belmont might look when it reopens – note the when, not if – made my heart soar. A funky new entrance that has echoes of the heyday of old Aberdeen cinemas, but with a logo that brings the venue right into today – and beyond.

An eye-catching box office and front-of-house area, and the prospect of the sublime downstairs bar brought back to life, has me clamouring to get back through the door and submerse myself in the wonderful world of films again.

It truly is a magnificent vision, and one that should be a source of pride for Team Belmont Cinema. If I had my way, I would give them all an Oscar right now – and throw in a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for good measure.

Now, just the small matter of £2 million

However, my unbridled enthusiasm for The Belmont Cinema needs to be tempered by a wee dose of reality. There is still the small matter of £2 million to be raised to make it all happen.

That is where we all come in. There is now an active Crowdfunder in place to help bolster the coffers for the Belmont, and we all need to check it out.

As if having the Belmont back wouldn’t be enough reason to give, there are also various rewards, ranging from a website thanks for giving £25, right up to a private screening in the cinema for a £2,000 donation.

The Belmont Cinema team with the venue’s new branding. From left to right, Jacob Campbell, Catriona Tanner, James Erwin, Murray Dawson, Dallas King. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But, large or small, the vital thing is that as many people as possible give what they can. Every single penny counts.

There is no question of the love that people in Aberdeen have for the Belmont. Now it is time to turn that affection into action and help make sure the silver screen on Belmont Street is the pride of the Silver City.

  • You can find more details about The Belmont Cinema project and its Crowdfunder at belmontcinema.co.uk

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

Conversation