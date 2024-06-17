Scott Begbie: Film fans, every penny counts towards bringing our beautiful Belmont Cinema back

As a cynical, world-weary hack who spent almost half a century in the newspaper industry, I find it hard to get overly excited when grand, new plans are unveiled.

I’ve seen a fair few arrive with trumpets blaring and drums banging only to go, well, nowhere.

But I am beyond excited about the visionary and bold venture to bring The Belmont Cinema back to glorious life. Because right there is a team that isn’t just talking the talk – it’s more than walking the walk.

The launch of the latest step to see this iconic Aberdeen cinema become a full-technicolour reality doesn’t just come with passion that radiates from every word the brilliant folk behind it say. It comes with a solid, thought-out, joined-up road map that can only result in a happy ending – and the palace of dreams packed with punters again.

Seeing the recent images of the Belmont as it is now (frozen in time from 2022 when it closed its doors for the last time) brought back a massive burst of nostalgia for me.

The Belmont was one of my happy places in Aberdeen. It was where I chose to go and see movies ranging from obscure Jim Jarmusch outings about zombies to global blockbusters like Dune (the last film I saw there).

It had a warmth and charm, with just the right mix of quirky, that made being in the building almost as much of an attraction as the film you were there to see.

And, looking at the artist impressions of how the Belmont might look when it reopens – note the when, not if – made my heart soar. A funky new entrance that has echoes of the heyday of old Aberdeen cinemas, but with a logo that brings the venue right into today – and beyond.

An eye-catching box office and front-of-house area, and the prospect of the sublime downstairs bar brought back to life, has me clamouring to get back through the door and submerse myself in the wonderful world of films again.

It truly is a magnificent vision, and one that should be a source of pride for Team Belmont Cinema. If I had my way, I would give them all an Oscar right now – and throw in a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for good measure.

Now, just the small matter of £2 million

However, my unbridled enthusiasm for The Belmont Cinema needs to be tempered by a wee dose of reality. There is still the small matter of £2 million to be raised to make it all happen.

That is where we all come in. There is now an active Crowdfunder in place to help bolster the coffers for the Belmont, and we all need to check it out.

As if having the Belmont back wouldn’t be enough reason to give, there are also various rewards, ranging from a website thanks for giving £25, right up to a private screening in the cinema for a £2,000 donation.

But, large or small, the vital thing is that as many people as possible give what they can. Every single penny counts.

There is no question of the love that people in Aberdeen have for the Belmont. Now it is time to turn that affection into action and help make sure the silver screen on Belmont Street is the pride of the Silver City.

You can find more details about The Belmont Cinema project and its Crowdfunder at belmontcinema.co.uk

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired