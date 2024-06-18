Don Cowie in process of assembling Ross County backroom staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie in process of assembling Ross County backroom staff

Cowie will take the Dingwall reins permanently, after guiding the Staggies to Premiership safety during his interim stint last term.

By Andy Skinner
Don Cowie clapping at the side of the pitch
Don Cowie after leading Ross County to Premiership safety. Image: SNS

Don Cowie is currently in the process of assembling his Ross County backroom team.

Cowie landed the Victoria Park job after guiding the Staggies to Premiership safety via the play-offs as interim boss last month.

Although the Staggies have yet to confirm his permanent appointment, Cowie was told by chairman Roy MacGregor several weeks ago he would be given the opportunity regardless of whether he kept the club up.

That has allowed Cowie to start planning ahead of the new campaign.

Cowie is expected to be assisted by Carl Tremarco, who stepped up from his role as head of professional academy and loans manager to become number two during the 41-year-old’s interim spell in charge.

Ross County's Don Cowie along with his backroom staff at the side of the pitch
Don Cowie along with his backroom staff, including Carl Tremarco (far left). Image: SNS

Staggies chief executive Steven Ferguson says Cowie will be given the chance to add a further face to his coaching team.

That has prompted speculation it could open the door to a role for Paul Cowie – the brother of the Staggies boss – after he left his position as Dundee United’s academy director on Monday.

The Tannadice club confirmed Cowie was departing in order to pursue an opportunity to work within a first-team set-up elsewhere.

Paul Cowie
Paul Cowie, who was most recently Dundee United’s academy director. Image: SNS

Ferguson said: “Don will be tasked with putting his backroom staff in place for what he feels best equips him and the club to succeed.

“Carl Tremarco is a big part of what Don is looking to do with the first team. Like the players, discussions are ongoing at the moment but Carl will be Don’s assistant manager.

“I would imagine we are probably one person short in that first team footballing structure.

“There will be scope for Don to bring somebody else in to support what he wants to do.”

More from Ross County

Michee Efete in action for Ross County
Michee Efete to remain at Ross County after agreeing two-year deal
George Harmon in action against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Ross County tie down George Harmon on new two-year deal
Scotland in action against Lithuania in 1999.
QUIZ: Can you name the 15 Staggies capped by Scotland?
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: SNS
Steven Ferguson provides Ross County transfer window update
Ross County's head of commercial, Duncan Chisholm. Image: Ross County FC
Ross County consulted with supporters groups ahead of home kit launch
Some of Ross County's home kits from the last 30 years.
How does Ross County's new home kit rank among 30 years of Staggies strips?
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: SNS
Steven Ferguson outlines Ross County's challenges in sustaining Premiership football
Kyle Turner celebrates netting for Ross County against Airdrie. Image: SNS
Kyle Turner leaves Ross County to rejoin Partick Thistle
Ross County's Josh Sims after scoring to make it 3-2 against Livingston. Image: SNS.
Revealed: Ross County remain in talks with four players over new contracts
Derek Adams during his time in charge of Ross County. Image: SNS
Former Ross County boss Derek Adams back in work after rejoining Morecambe for third…

Conversation