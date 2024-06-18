Don Cowie in process of assembling Ross County backroom staff

Don Cowie is currently in the process of assembling his Ross County backroom team.

Cowie landed the Victoria Park job after guiding the Staggies to Premiership safety via the play-offs as interim boss last month.

Although the Staggies have yet to confirm his permanent appointment, Cowie was told by chairman Roy MacGregor several weeks ago he would be given the opportunity regardless of whether he kept the club up.

That has allowed Cowie to start planning ahead of the new campaign.

Cowie is expected to be assisted by Carl Tremarco, who stepped up from his role as head of professional academy and loans manager to become number two during the 41-year-old’s interim spell in charge.

Staggies chief executive Steven Ferguson says Cowie will be given the chance to add a further face to his coaching team.

That has prompted speculation it could open the door to a role for Paul Cowie – the brother of the Staggies boss – after he left his position as Dundee United’s academy director on Monday.

The Tannadice club confirmed Cowie was departing in order to pursue an opportunity to work within a first-team set-up elsewhere.

Ferguson said: “Don will be tasked with putting his backroom staff in place for what he feels best equips him and the club to succeed.

“Carl Tremarco is a big part of what Don is looking to do with the first team. Like the players, discussions are ongoing at the moment but Carl will be Don’s assistant manager.

“I would imagine we are probably one person short in that first team footballing structure.

“There will be scope for Don to bring somebody else in to support what he wants to do.”