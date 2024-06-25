EXCLUSIVE: Ross County weigh up Charlie Telfer move as Staggies target FIVE new signings

Ross County are weighing up a move for former Airdrieonians player Charlie Telfer.

Midfielder Telfer, who has just left Championship side Airdrie, is a free agent after two years with the Diamonds.

The ex-Rangers youth player, now 28, has stacked up experience over the years with Dundee United, Livingston, Morton and Falkirk.

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson says the Staggies are looking to bolster their squad before the new season with five new recruits.

With George Wickens returning to Fulham following his half-season loan move to Dingwall, a new goalkeeper is on the Staggies’ target list.

Don Cowie is to be confirmed as the permanent boss after keeping the club in the Premiership via their rousing 6-1 play-off final win against Raith Rovers.

According to chairman Roy MacGregor, the former Scotland midfielder was always going to be given the job of replacing Derek Adams.

The reshaping of his backroom staff is well under way, with Carl Tremarco expected to become his assistant after stepping up last season from his role as head of professional academy and loans manager.

County have also been linked to Don Cowie’s brother Paul, who has left his role as Dundee United academy director.

Additional keeper is essential

The Dingwall club’s chief executive Ferguson is satisfied with the deals completed so far with Ross Laidlaw and 19-year-old Logan Ross the only two goalkeepers on the club’s books.

He said: “We’re still looking for a goalkeeper and maybe another four players throughout the team, following George Harmon and Michee Efete staying and Max Sheaf having his contract for next season updated. We want real competition for places throughout the squad.

“Logan Ross will remain part of our goalkeeping group and we will be looking to add one more keeper.

“In terms of our first-team, we’ll have Ross Laidlaw and Logan Ross and we’ll bring in one more.

“In the Premiership, you need three goalkeepers. You are only ever one injury away from having a panic on your hands. If we get another keeper in, we’d be comfortable going into the start of the season.”

Ross has built up loan experience within the Highland League in recent years, with Brora Rangers his latest club following several stints at Lossiemouth.

County to add to good squad nucleus

This month, County have handed a two-year deal to former Grimsby Town defender Efete after he caught the eye on loan since January.

Attacking left-back Harmon also agreed a two-year deal, which was another boost, while midfielder Sheaf had his one-year contract updated for the upcoming season.

A big void to fill will be the loss of star midfielder Yan Dhanda, who is Hearts-bound, with Ross Callachan’s move to Motherwell opening up another place.

Ferguson added: “Over the last two or three years, we have got ourselves into a position where we have less of a turnover than we normally do, albeit a number of loan players have returned to their parent clubs.

“We have got a good nucleus of the squad to start next season.

“We were happy with our starting position and it is now a case of adding players who are going to complement the existing group.”