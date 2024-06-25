EXCLUSIVE: Ross County weigh up Charlie Telfer move as Staggies target FIVE new signings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Ross County weigh up Charlie Telfer move as Staggies target FIVE new signings

The Staggies' chief executive Steven Ferguson provides a squad update as adding one more shot-stopper is on the target list.

By Paul Chalk
Charlie Telfer in action for Airdrie. Image: SNS.
Ross County are weighing up a move for former Airdrieonians player Charlie Telfer.

Midfielder Telfer, who has just left Championship side Airdrie, is a free agent after two years with the Diamonds.

The ex-Rangers youth player, now 28, has stacked up experience over the years with Dundee United, Livingston, Morton and Falkirk.

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson says the Staggies are looking to bolster their squad before the new season with five new recruits.

With George Wickens returning to Fulham following his half-season loan move to Dingwall, a new goalkeeper is on the Staggies’ target list.

IC striker Alex Samuel tussles with Airdrie's Charlie Telfer.
Don Cowie is to be confirmed as the permanent boss after keeping the club in the Premiership via their rousing 6-1 play-off final win against Raith Rovers. 

According to chairman Roy MacGregor, the former Scotland midfielder was always going to be given the job of replacing Derek Adams.

The reshaping of his backroom staff is well under way, with Carl Tremarco expected to become his assistant after stepping up last season from his role as head of professional academy and loans manager.

County have also been linked to Don Cowie’s brother Paul, who has left his role as Dundee United academy director.

Goalkeeper George Wickens’ loan spell with Ross County is over. Image: Shutterstock.

Additional keeper is essential

The Dingwall club’s chief executive Ferguson is satisfied with the deals completed so far with Ross Laidlaw and 19-year-old Logan Ross the only two goalkeepers on the club’s books.

He said: “We’re still looking for a goalkeeper and maybe another four players throughout the team, following George Harmon and Michee Efete staying and Max Sheaf having his contract for next season updated. We want real competition for places throughout the squad.

“Logan Ross will remain part of our goalkeeping group and we will be looking to add one more keeper.

“In terms of our first-team, we’ll have Ross Laidlaw and Logan Ross and we’ll bring in one more.

“In the Premiership, you need three goalkeepers. You are only ever one injury away from having a panic on your hands. If we get another keeper in, we’d be comfortable going into the start of the season.”

Ross has built up loan experience within the Highland League in recent years, with Brora Rangers his latest club following several stints at Lossiemouth.

Ross County’s experienced goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS

County to add to good squad nucleus

This month, County have handed a two-year deal to former Grimsby Town defender Efete after he caught the eye on loan since January.

Attacking left-back Harmon also agreed a two-year deal, which was another boost, while midfielder Sheaf had his one-year contract updated for the upcoming season.

A big void to fill will be the loss of star midfielder Yan Dhanda, who is Hearts-bound, with Ross Callachan’s move to Motherwell opening up another place.

Ferguson added: “Over the last two or three years, we have got ourselves into a position where we have less of a turnover than we normally do, albeit a number of loan players have returned to their parent clubs.

“We have got a good nucleus of the squad to start next season.

“We were happy with our starting position and it is now a case of adding players who are going to complement the existing group.”

