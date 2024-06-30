Hibernian linked with Ross County striker Simon Murray

Ross County face a fierce fight to hang on to striker Simon Murray as Premiership rivals Hibernian plot a move for the Staggies star.

The 32-year-old is under contract at Dingwall for another season and spoke of his satisfaction of playing for Don Cowie’s team after scoring twice in the play-off final win against Raith Rovers in May.

However, in recent days, speculation has grown around Murray, who netted 23 goals in 46 matches last season. Hibs are one of many clubs thought to be keen on the attacker.

Malky Mackay is admirer of Murray

The Scottish Sun is reporting ex-County manager Malky Mackay, who is now sporting director at Hibs, is keen to help new permanent head coach David Gray secure Murray for a second spell at Easter Road.

Mackay managed Murray at the Global Energy Stadium, while Gray was his Hibs team-mate in season 2017-2018.

Murray, who has also played for Dundee United and had loan stints at Dundee and Arbroath, enjoyed the best spell of his career last season.

County are getting set for their sixth successive top-flight campaign under new manager Don Cowie, whose interim period in charge from February ended in survival thanks to that play-off final victory.

Hibs are looking for a vast improvement in their fortunes after finishing eighth last term and Murray would be seen as a big capture.

However, County chairman Roy MacGregor is thought to be determined to hang on to his team’s main scoring threat having secured the player’s services in January 2023 from Championship side Queen’s Park.

Dundee also linked to forward star

Last week, Dundee manager Tony Docherty was asked about reports suggesting the player could be a target for the Taysiders.

He said: “Everybody knows Simon is a Dundee boy so people put two and two together but Simon is contracted to Ross County.

“He had a brilliant season last season so I can understand why people would come to that but I need to respect Simon is a Ross County player.”