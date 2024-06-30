Hibernian linked with Ross County striker Simon Murray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Hibernian linked with Ross County striker Simon Murray

Ex-Staggies manager Malky Mackay, now the sporting director at Hibs, is reportedly keen to help take the 23-goal forward to the Leith club.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County's Simon Murray scored 23 goals last season, including twice in the 6-1 play-off final aggregate win against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Ross County face a fierce fight to hang on to striker Simon Murray as Premiership rivals Hibernian plot a move for the Staggies star.

The 32-year-old is under contract at Dingwall for another season and spoke of his satisfaction of playing for Don Cowie’s team after scoring twice in the play-off final win against Raith Rovers in May.

However, in recent days, speculation has grown around Murray, who netted 23 goals in 46 matches last season. Hibs are one of many clubs thought to be keen on the attacker.

Hibernian head coach David Gray and sporting director Malky Mackay last week when Gray was officially unveiled as the new Easter Road boss. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay is admirer of Murray

The Scottish Sun is reporting ex-County manager Malky Mackay, who is now sporting director at Hibs, is keen to help new permanent head coach David Gray secure Murray for  a second spell at Easter Road.

Mackay managed Murray at the Global Energy Stadium, while Gray was his Hibs team-mate in season 2017-2018.

Murray, who has also played for Dundee United and had loan stints at Dundee and Arbroath, enjoyed the best spell of his career last season.

County are getting set for their sixth successive top-flight campaign under new manager Don Cowie, whose interim period in charge from February ended in survival thanks to that play-off final victory.

Hibs are looking for a vast improvement in their fortunes after finishing eighth last term and Murray would be seen as a big capture.

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor with Simon Murray after the play-off final win against Raith. Image: SNS

However, County chairman Roy MacGregor is thought to be determined to hang on to his team’s main scoring threat having secured the player’s services in January 2023 from Championship side Queen’s Park.

Dundee also linked to forward star

Last week, Dundee manager Tony Docherty was asked about reports suggesting the player could be a target for the Taysiders.

He said: “Everybody knows Simon is a Dundee boy so people put two and two together but Simon is contracted to Ross County.

“He had a brilliant season last season so I can understand why people would come to that but I need to respect Simon is a Ross County player.”

Ross County manager Don Cowie will be eager to retain Simon Murray next term. Image: SNS

