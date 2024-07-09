Ross County cruise to 6-0 pre-season victory over Clachnacuddin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County cruise to 6-0 pre-season victory over Clachnacuddin

Alex Samuel and Jordan White both netted doubles for the Staggies at Grant Street Park.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County striker Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Ross County striker Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS

Ross County stepped up their preparations for the new campaign with a 6-0 victory over Clachnacuddin in a friendly at Grant Street Park.

County raced into a comfortable three-goal lead before the interval, courtesy of Eamonn Brophy’s goal and an Alex Samuel double.

Don Cowie’s men added to the scoring in the second half through Jordan White’s double and an Andrew Macleod effort, rounding off a strong night’s work ahead of their Premier Sports Cup opener away to Stranraer on Saturday.

It was the start of life without Jack Baldwin for the Dingwall men, after the club captain left to join Northampton Town earlier in the day to end a three-year spell in the Highlands.

Staggies supporters were given their first glimpse of new signing Akil Wright who started on the right of the three-man backline, alongside youngsters Dylan Smith and Connall Ewan.

Ross County defender Akil Wright. Image: Ross County FC

Wright only played the opening 45 minutes before being replaced by James Brown, but showed a commanding presence along with tidiness on the ball.

Of the side which started against Brora Rangers at the weekend, only Ross Laidlaw remained in the starting line-up. Other than Wright, the Staggies side was made up of the players who played the final half-hour at Dudgeon Park.

Connor Randall captained the side, while there were also starts for Brophy, Samuel, Scott Allardice, Josh Reid and Michee Efete.

There was no place in the squad for trialist Jordon Garrick who is no longer training at Victoria Park, although it remains to be seen whether a deal will be forthcoming for the Jamaican attacker.

New signing Ronan Hale also did not feature, with the attacker due to fly back to Northern Ireland before linking up with the Staggies again on Sunday following the completion of his three-year deal.

County took the lead on 16 minutes when Brophy beat Clach defender Jamie Young to reach Reid’s through ball, before applying a fine finish high into the net.

Clach’s Allan Macphee threatened on 40 minutes, cutting in from the left before rifling a strike just wide.

County hit the hosts with a quickfire double on the stroke of half-time however, with Samuel finding the net on both occasions.

Don Cowie clapping at the side of the pitch
Don Cowie after leading Ross County to Premiership safety. Image: SNS

With two minutes remaining before the interval Efete was unable to get a shot away, before the ball broke to Samuel to thump home from 14 yards.

Efete was once again the provider 90 seconds later when he provided an inch-perfect low delivery from the right, which Samuel tapped home at the far post.

Logan Ross replaced Laidlaw between the sticks at half-time, while Cowie made a host of changes on the hour mark, with Victor Loturi, Jordan White, Ricki Lamie, George Harmon and Andrew Macleod introduced.

The substitutes made an instant impact, with Macleod teeing up White to sidefoot an excellent finish past Rae on 63 minutes.

There was time for more goalscoring action, with White bulleting home a Brown delivery three minutes from time.

Teenager Macleod capped another impressive showing when he applied a crisp finish from close-range moments later to round off the scoring.

Conversation