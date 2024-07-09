Ross County cruise to 6-0 pre-season victory over Clachnacuddin

Ross County stepped up their preparations for the new campaign with a 6-0 victory over Clachnacuddin in a friendly at Grant Street Park.

County raced into a comfortable three-goal lead before the interval, courtesy of Eamonn Brophy’s goal and an Alex Samuel double.

Don Cowie’s men added to the scoring in the second half through Jordan White’s double and an Andrew Macleod effort, rounding off a strong night’s work ahead of their Premier Sports Cup opener away to Stranraer on Saturday.

It was the start of life without Jack Baldwin for the Dingwall men, after the club captain left to join Northampton Town earlier in the day to end a three-year spell in the Highlands.

Staggies supporters were given their first glimpse of new signing Akil Wright who started on the right of the three-man backline, alongside youngsters Dylan Smith and Connall Ewan.

Wright only played the opening 45 minutes before being replaced by James Brown, but showed a commanding presence along with tidiness on the ball.

Of the side which started against Brora Rangers at the weekend, only Ross Laidlaw remained in the starting line-up. Other than Wright, the Staggies side was made up of the players who played the final half-hour at Dudgeon Park.

Connor Randall captained the side, while there were also starts for Brophy, Samuel, Scott Allardice, Josh Reid and Michee Efete.

There was no place in the squad for trialist Jordon Garrick who is no longer training at Victoria Park, although it remains to be seen whether a deal will be forthcoming for the Jamaican attacker.

New signing Ronan Hale also did not feature, with the attacker due to fly back to Northern Ireland before linking up with the Staggies again on Sunday following the completion of his three-year deal.

County took the lead on 16 minutes when Brophy beat Clach defender Jamie Young to reach Reid’s through ball, before applying a fine finish high into the net.

Clach’s Allan Macphee threatened on 40 minutes, cutting in from the left before rifling a strike just wide.

County hit the hosts with a quickfire double on the stroke of half-time however, with Samuel finding the net on both occasions.

With two minutes remaining before the interval Efete was unable to get a shot away, before the ball broke to Samuel to thump home from 14 yards.

Efete was once again the provider 90 seconds later when he provided an inch-perfect low delivery from the right, which Samuel tapped home at the far post.

Logan Ross replaced Laidlaw between the sticks at half-time, while Cowie made a host of changes on the hour mark, with Victor Loturi, Jordan White, Ricki Lamie, George Harmon and Andrew Macleod introduced.

The substitutes made an instant impact, with Macleod teeing up White to sidefoot an excellent finish past Rae on 63 minutes.

There was time for more goalscoring action, with White bulleting home a Brown delivery three minutes from time.

Teenager Macleod capped another impressive showing when he applied a crisp finish from close-range moments later to round off the scoring.