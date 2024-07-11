Ricki Lamie grateful for Ross County chance after Dundee’s ‘change of opinion’ and ripped-up pre-contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ricki Lamie grateful for Ross County chance after Dundee’s ‘change of opinion’ and ripped-up pre-contract

Defender Lamie has joined the Staggies on a two-year deal, after a pre-contract arrangement with Dundee was torn up.

By Andy Skinner
Rickie Lamie has joined Ross County on a two-year deal. Image: Ross County FC
Rickie Lamie has joined Ross County on a two-year deal. Image: Ross County FC

Ricki Lamie is determined to embrace fresh surroundings after completing his switch to Ross County.

Defender Lamie signed a two-year deal with the Staggies, shortly after a pre-contract arrangement with Premiership rivals Dundee was ripped up.

The 31-year-old had been due to sign for the Dark Blues permanently after spending last season at Dens Park on loan from Motherwell.

However, earlier this summer, Dundee announced they and Lamie would not pursue the agreement.

Ricki Lamie in action for Dundee. Image: SNS.

It was the second time Lamie had seen a pre-contract arrangement with the Tayside club break down, two years after a relegation clause resulted in him remaining with Motherwell.

Defender striving for highest level

Having briefly been left in limbo, Lamie insists he was grateful to the Staggies for quickly offering him the chance to remain at Scottish Premiership level.

Lamie, who is from Shotts in North Lanarkshire, said: “Things changed obviously.

“The club (Dundee) changed their opinion, and that’s fine, but personally I’ve always prided myself on striving to play at the highest level I can.

“I’ve been the same since I was a wee boy – I wanted to go and test myself to see what level I could play at.

“If you reach a peak, so be it, but I’ve always wanted to strive for that.

“Speaking to the manager here, he is really ambitious as well, so it was a no-brainer to come up.

Ricki Lamie. Image: SNS.

“The club have been really good with me so far. I’m settling in really well. It has actually been really refreshing coming up.

“I’ve always been close to home throughout my career, but I have never minded trying something different.

“It’s not exactly far away, but I was still moving away from home for a new challenge. I’m thoroughly enjoying it so far.

“I feel as if I’m coming here to work, with a job to do, and I’m here for that reason.

“The club are ambitious, and I’m really ambitious myself to go and be successful.”

Lamie looking to help Stagges climb table

Having remained in the top-flight since joining Livingston in 2018, Lamie has come up against Ross County on many occasions.

With the Dingwall club having finished second bottom in the table in the last two seasons, coming through the play-offs on both occasions, Lamie is determined to help Don Cowie’s side steer clear of the basement this term.

Ricki Lamie in action for Motherwell against Ross County in 2022. Image: SNS.

He added: “When you play against the guys, you can appreciate their strengths – but it’s only when you’re training with them every day that you really see their quality.

“There are young players at the club with real quality as well.

“It’s an ambitious club.

“Over the last couple of years we haven’t quite been where we want to be, but it wasn’t too long ago that I myself was battling it out with Ross County for European spots and top-six finishes.

“That’s where we want to be, and that’s where we want to get back to.”

Defender aiming for strong start in League Cup

Lamie could make his competitive debut when County make the long trip to face League Two side Stranraer on Saturday in their opening Premier Sports Cup group match.

Ross County in action against Stranraer in 2023. Image: SNS.

He is determined to get the season off to a strong start, adding: “The group stage has been tricky at times.

“In the last three or four years especially, the summer in the top-flight seems to get shorter and shorter, so it’s hard to get down time and then transition back into competitive games.

“It’s good in a way, though, because you can use it as pre-season – but when you’re ambitious, you want to go on and really put down a base that you can build on for the rest of the season.

“These games are a really good way of doing that.

“It’s a tough group when you look at it, so it will be a really good test. There are good teams with good players within them, so we won’t take anything for granted.

“We’ve got some minutes under our belts already, though, so the boys will be raring to go.”

