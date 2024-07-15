Two-goal Jordan White has belief in Ross County firepower after starting campaign with win over Stranraer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two-goal Jordan White has belief in Ross County firepower after starting campaign with win over Stranraer

White netted a double, while Eamonn Brophy was also on target in the 3-1 win at Stair Park.

By Andy Skinner
Goalscorers Jordan White and Eamonn Brophy following Ross County's win over Stranraer. Image: SNS.
Jordan White believes Ross County have no shortage of firepower despite the loss of key players during the summer.

The Staggies got their season off to a winning start, by defeating Stranraer 3-1 in their opening Premier Sports Cup game on Saturday.

Forward White netted a double against the Blues, with strike partner Eamonn Brophy netting a late third.

During the close season County have lost two of their biggest creative outlets from last season, with leading scorer Simon Murray sold to Dundee and midfielder Yan Dhanda joining Hearts.

Simon Murray has joined Premiership rivals Dundee. Image: SNS.

Staggies boss Don Cowie has already acted by drafting in Cliftonville striker Ronan Hale, who did not feature against Stranraer but will join up with his new team-mates this week.

Hale will have to wait for his debut, however, with the 25-year-old ruled out of Saturday’s game against Raith Rovers due to a suspension carried over from Northern Ireland.

White, who netted eight goals last term, says he and his fellow Staggies forwards have confidence in their ability to find the net.

He said: “We always back ourselves – I don’t think that’s a problem. I have always backed myself through my career, and Eamonn has as well.

“We have Alex Samuel as well, and Ronan coming in. There is good pedigree there, so I don’t think that’s an issue for us.

Jordan White after netting against Stranraer. Image: SNS.

“You need the competition, you don’t want to get slack at all.

“It’s about us as a team building on the end of the season last year. It was good the way we ended it, but we don’t want to be there again.

“It’s easy saying it, but we want to do our talking on the pitch.”

White refusing to get carried away

Despite getting off to a fine goalscoring start to the campaign against their League Two opponents at Stair Park, White insists he is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

He added: “From a striker’s point of view, it’s about confidence. I think you can see when strikers are confident, it’s so much easier.

Jordan White nets Ross County’s opener against Stranraer. Image: SNS.

“You want to build that, but the main thing for me is about the team. It’s not about any individuals.

“The only disappointing thing was losing a goal, as we should have been comfortable to get a clean sheet.

“Nobody is getting carried away, and I’m not getting carried away myself. It’s two goals for me personally and three points for the team, and now we move on to next week.

“That’s the most important thing now.”

County aiming to step up against Championship opponents

White, at 32, is among the Staggies’ most experienced campaigners, and was handed the captain’s armband by Cowie on Saturday.

The captaincy is currently vacant, following the departure of skipper Jack Baldwin to Northampton Town.

Jordan White captained Ross County against Stranraer. Image: SNS.

County will now face back-to-back Championship tests, with Saturday’s visit of Raith followed by a trip to Hamilton Accies the following Tuesday.

The Staggies will then finish their Group H campaign at home to League Two side Stirling Albion.

White hopes County can continue to build in the coming weeks, adding: “I did a bit of work away from pre-season so I feel in a good place.

“I’ve just been keeping myself right. The older you get, you’ve got to look after yourself a wee bit more.

“I don’t feel that old to be honest, but I’ve just been working hard.

“As a striker, you want to get off the mark, but the main thing for me is we got the points.

“It’s a tough group we’ve got – it’s probably one of the toughest. But that’s good, we will thrive off that.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

“We’ve got a really good, hard-working mentality in the team, and everyone has been at it.

“We will look to keep on improving every week.

“We want to be competitive going into the start of the season and hopefully that will stand us in good stead.”

