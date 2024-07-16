Don Cowie backs Eamonn Brophy to thrive – while Ross County boss confirms no deal for trialist Jordon Garrick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie backs Eamonn Brophy to thrive – while Ross County boss confirms no deal for trialist Jordon Garrick

Striker Brophy got off the mark for the campaign with the final goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over Stranraer.

By Andy Skinner
Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting against Stranraer. Image: SNS
Eamonn Brophy celebrates netting against Stranraer. Image: SNS

Don Cowie believes Eamonn Brophy will reap the benefits of a full pre-season with Ross County this summer.

Striker Brophy got off the mark in Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup opener against Stranraer, netting the final goal in the Staggies’ 3-1 victory at Stair Park.

Brophy netted four goals in 28 appearances after joining the Staggies permanently last summer, albeit just 12 of those came from the start.

After making the switch from St Mirren, the 28-year-old was hampered by a thigh injury which he had picked up during a successful loan spell with the Staggies at the tail end of the previous campaign.

Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS

Having not faced any disruption in his preparation for the forthcoming campaign, County boss Cowie is hopeful Brophy can thrive.

Cowie said: “When I first came into this role, Eamonn came back into the team, and that’s proof that he’s someone I rate really highly.

“He was probably unfortunate in how good Simon Murray was last season, and at the same time Eamonn had a niggling injury which meant he didn’t get the minutes he probably needed.

“He has had a really good three weeks since we came back, and he has been part of everything.

Eamonn Brophy nets against Stranraer. Image: SNS

“That’s something he hasn’t done, by his own admission, for three or four years. He looks in a really good place now, and it’s just about building on that.”

County looking to strike up strong attacking competition

Cowie is looking for a talisman to step up to the challenge after Simon Murray, who was the Staggies’ leading scorer with 23 goals last term, was sold to Dundee last week.

Brophy will compete for an attacking berth with Jordan White, Alex Samuel and new signing Ronan Hale, who has joined on a three-year deal from Cliftonville.

Ross County striker Ronan Hale. Image: Ross County FC.

Cowie hopes the competition can bring out the best in his attacking options.

He added: “Beyond the goals, him just being involved in everything in training at a really high level and intensity is more important for him right now.

“I’m delighted with what I’m seeing. We all know that Eamonn can score goals if given the chance, but what has been a challenge for him – as it would be for a lot of forwards – is finding that rhythm when he’s getting 15 minutes.

“Now the challenge is for him to put his hand up and say he’s the main striker at this football club.

“Whether it’s him or anyone else, you hope someone decides they are the person.

Jordan White and Eamonn Brophy were both on the scoresheet against Stranraer. Image: SNS

“Eamonn, Jordan, Ronan Hale and Alex Samuel will all be looking about and saying they want to be ‘the’ person this season.

“You want that competitiveness between them, and no matter how many of them are playing at one time the challenge is for them to be that person.

“Eamonn, to me, looks like someone who is ready to face that challenge.”

Garrick will not be coming to Dingwall following trial spell

Cowie has also confirmed the Staggies will not strike a deal to bring attacker Jordon Garrick to Dingwall.

Trialist Jordon Garrick scores against Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.

Jamaican forward Garrick, who was most recently with Forest Green Rovers, netted in a pre-season victory over Brora Rangers during a trial period at Victoria Park.

Although Cowie spoke highly of Garrick following that match, he confirmed the 25-year-old will not be moving to the Highlands permanently, adding: “That’s not something that will happen going forward.”

