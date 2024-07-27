Ryan Leak says Ross County are striving for improvement despite maximum haul from Premier Sports Cup section

Ryan Leak says Ross County are still striving for higher standards despite an unblemished start to their Premier Sports Cup campaign.

The Staggies are aiming for a fourth successive win in Group H, when they host League Two side Stirling Albion today.

A point would be enough to qualify as section winners, however Don Cowie’s men need the victory in order to be in contention for a seeded place in the last-16.

Despite racking up three wins from their opening three fixtures, including back-to-back wins against Championship sides Raith Rovers and Hamilton Accies, defender Leak feels County have yet to hit the levels they are capable of.

Leak said: “We’re definitely improving all the time. Looking at the overall performance against Hamilton, the boys weren’t happy, even if we got the three points in the end.

“But there’s definitely more stability in there now, with the manager in there from the back end of last season. He’s constantly feeding his ideas into us, ever since pre-season,.

“We’re always looking to raise our standards. We’re an honest group, with an honest staff as well, who will always tell us the right things.

“We have to look at ourselves and how we can work together and improve, on and off the pitch.

“It’s good that we can play bad in a way and still get the three points.

“It’s about winning games, and it doesn’t always matter how you do it, but we definitely always want to improve our performances.

“We’ll be aiming to get 12 out of 12 points and also a seeded place for the knockout round.”

Defender says Cowie is making mark on Staggies side

Leak made 38 appearances in his debut season in Scotland last season, after making the switch from Salford City 12 months ago.

The 26-year-old feels Cowie is putting his stamp on the side, having led the Staggies to Premiership safety after initially taking interim charge in February.

Leak added: “The manager hasn’t changed much. The message is the same, although obviously there are variations, depending on the opposition and how much space you’re expecting to get.

“The foundations are there and the ideas are similar.

“If there’s any new message it’s to try and improve week by week and make the team better.”

Cowie has overseen a summer of transition at Victoria Park, with seven new arrivals.

On-loan Watford attacking midfielder Jack Grieves is in line to make his debut against the Binos this afternoon.

Leak is encouraged by the early signs shown by the new-look Staggies.

He added: “We’ve got a lot of leaders in there and we brought in a lot of experience over the summer. We need people who know the league and how to win games. It bodes well.

“We will do the best we can as individuals and as a collective. We always aim high.”