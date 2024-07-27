Ryan Leak says Ross County are striving for improvement despite maximum haul from Premier Sports Cup section

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ryan Leak says Ross County are striving for improvement despite maximum haul from Premier Sports Cup section

The Staggies have the opportunity to finish their Group H section with four straight wins against League Two side Stirling Albion today.

By Andy Skinner
Ryan Leak in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Ryan Leak says Ross County are still striving for higher standards despite an unblemished start to their Premier Sports Cup campaign.

The Staggies are aiming for a fourth successive win in Group H, when they host League Two side Stirling Albion today.

A point would be enough to qualify as section winners, however Don Cowie’s men need the victory in order to be in contention for a seeded place in the last-16.

Despite racking up three wins from their opening three fixtures, including back-to-back wins against Championship sides Raith Rovers and Hamilton Accies, defender Leak feels County have yet to hit the levels they are capable of.

Leak said: “We’re definitely improving all the time. Looking at the overall performance against Hamilton, the boys weren’t happy, even if we got the three points in the end.

Ryan Leak in action against Stranraer. Image: SNS

“But there’s definitely more stability in there now, with the manager in there from the back end of last season. He’s constantly feeding his ideas into us, ever since pre-season,.

“We’re always looking to raise our standards. We’re an honest group, with an honest staff as well, who will always tell us the right things.

“We have to look at ourselves and how we can work together and improve, on and off the pitch.

“It’s good that we can play bad in a way and still get the three points.

“It’s about winning games, and it doesn’t always matter how you do it, but we definitely always want to improve our performances.

“We’ll be aiming to get 12 out of 12 points and also a seeded place for the knockout round.”

Defender says Cowie is making mark on Staggies side

Leak made 38 appearances in his debut season in Scotland last season, after making the switch from Salford City 12 months ago.

The 26-year-old feels Cowie is putting his stamp on the side, having led the Staggies to Premiership safety after initially taking interim charge in February.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Leak added: “The manager hasn’t changed much. The message is the same, although obviously there are variations, depending on the opposition and how much space you’re expecting to get.

“The foundations are there and the ideas are similar.

“If there’s any new message it’s to try and improve week by week and make the team better.”

Cowie has overseen a summer of transition at Victoria Park, with seven new arrivals.

On-loan Watford attacking midfielder Jack Grieves is in line to make his debut against the Binos this afternoon.

Jack Grieves. Image: Shutterstock.

Leak is encouraged by the early signs shown by the new-look Staggies.

He added: “We’ve got a lot of leaders in there and we brought in a lot of experience over the summer. We need people who know the league and how to win games. It bodes well.

“We will do the best we can as individuals and as a collective. We always aim high.”

Conversation