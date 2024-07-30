Don Cowie explains why Connor Randall was ‘ideal candidate’ for Ross County captaincy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie explains why Connor Randall was ‘ideal candidate’ for Ross County captaincy

Cowie detailed his reasons for appointing English midfielder Randall as skipper, with Jordan White named as vice-captain.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County skipper Connor Randall. Image: SNS.
Ross County skipper Connor Randall. Image: SNS.

Don Cowie believes it is a natural step for Connor Randall to become Ross County’s new skipper.

Midfielder Randall has been confirmed as the Staggies’ permanent captain, having twice carried the armband during their Premier Sports Cup group campaign.

The position was left vacant during the summer, following the departure of Jack Baldwin to Northampton Town.

Randall is among the Staggies’ longest-serving players, with the former Liverpool defender making the switch from Bulgarian outfit Arda Kardzhali in 2020.

Connor Randall in action against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

Since then, he has gone on to make 117 appearances for the Dingwall outfit.

When confronted with the decision over the captaincy, Staggies boss Cowie thinks the 28-year-old was the obvious choice.

Cowie said: “I have spoken to the group and Connor Randall will be the captain going into the season.

“He has been a great servant to this football club.

“You know what you are getting with Connor – 100% every day in training and when he steps across the white line on a match day. That’s all you can do as a player.

Ross County midfielder Connor Randall.
Ross County’s Connor Randall. Image: SNS.

“He is a real leader within the dressing room. He is not the most vocal, in terms of shouting and bawling, but he goes about his business in a really professional manner.

“Connor is somebody the rest of the group look up to.

“He is the ideal candidate for me.”

Randall has matured into leader

Cowie first came across Randall when the pair played for Hearts.

Randall spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Tynecastle from Liverpool, during which he made 27 appearances.

Cowie has been impressed with the way in which Randall, who recently became a father for the first time, has grown both on and off the pitch.

He added: “At Hearts, he came in as a young boy on loan from Liverpool.

Connor Randall in action for Hearts in 2018. Image: SNS.

“This is probably the most settled he has ever been, and I think he would echo that.

“He has really embraced being a Ross County player – this is his fifth season now.

“That doesn’t happen too often and it shows how dedicated he is to this football club.

“He has the respect of everyone at the club. He has really grown as a person and matured, and this is the natural step for him now.”

Staggies pair will drive standards

Randall will be supported in his leadership role by forward Jordan White, who has been appointed as the Staggies’ vice-captain.

Cowie, who has brought in eight players so far this summer, has faith in the pair to drive high standards in his first full season in charge at Victoria Park.

Jordan White captained Ross County against Stranraer. Image: SNS.

Cowie added: “In behind that, Jordan is the vice-captain, and we have Ross Laidlaw, Ricki Lamie and Will Nightingale – they are three senior players who will complement them really well.

“With Connor and Jordan in particular, it is a reflection of the way they conduct themselves every day at this football club. For me, they were the natural picks.

“They have got a massive role to play.

“I have spoken to the two of them. It doesn’t mean they are going to play every week, but they have to realise what they need to bring to this club.

“They set the standards every single day and they make sure everyone else is in line.”

More from Ross County

Ross County boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie says Ross County strikers can fill Simon Murray void - but Josh…
Jack Grieves in action against Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
Ross County loanee Jack Grieves explains why he made switch from Hertfordshire to Highlands
Ronan Hale is congratulated by Ross County boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ronan Hale at double as Ross County's 3-0 win against Stirling Albion secures seeded…
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski warms up before the cup clash with Airdrie at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen, striker and fans will want to see Bojan Miovski exit saga…
Ryan Leak in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Ryan Leak says Ross County are striving for improvement despite maximum haul from Premier…
Hearts midfielder Aidan Denholm has joined Ross County on a season-long loan. Image: Courtesy of Ross County FC
Ross County sign Hearts midfielder Aidan Denholm on loan
Ross County boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County's Premier Sports Cup seeding prospects explained - as Don Cowie vows to…
Ross County striker Ronan Hale. Image: SNS
Ronan Hale on his international prospects following dream Ross County debut
Ross County's Jack Grieves, who is on loan from Watford. Image: Ross County FC
Confirmed: Ross County complete loan move for Watford youngster Jack Grieves
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie says Ross County had to find way to win against Hamilton Accies

Conversation