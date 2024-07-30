Don Cowie explains why Connor Randall was ‘ideal candidate’ for Ross County captaincy

Don Cowie believes it is a natural step for Connor Randall to become Ross County’s new skipper.

Midfielder Randall has been confirmed as the Staggies’ permanent captain, having twice carried the armband during their Premier Sports Cup group campaign.

The position was left vacant during the summer, following the departure of Jack Baldwin to Northampton Town.

Randall is among the Staggies’ longest-serving players, with the former Liverpool defender making the switch from Bulgarian outfit Arda Kardzhali in 2020.

Since then, he has gone on to make 117 appearances for the Dingwall outfit.

When confronted with the decision over the captaincy, Staggies boss Cowie thinks the 28-year-old was the obvious choice.

Cowie said: “I have spoken to the group and Connor Randall will be the captain going into the season.

“He has been a great servant to this football club.

“You know what you are getting with Connor – 100% every day in training and when he steps across the white line on a match day. That’s all you can do as a player.

“He is a real leader within the dressing room. He is not the most vocal, in terms of shouting and bawling, but he goes about his business in a really professional manner.

“Connor is somebody the rest of the group look up to.

“He is the ideal candidate for me.”

Randall has matured into leader

Cowie first came across Randall when the pair played for Hearts.

Randall spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Tynecastle from Liverpool, during which he made 27 appearances.

Cowie has been impressed with the way in which Randall, who recently became a father for the first time, has grown both on and off the pitch.

He added: “At Hearts, he came in as a young boy on loan from Liverpool.

“This is probably the most settled he has ever been, and I think he would echo that.

“He has really embraced being a Ross County player – this is his fifth season now.

“That doesn’t happen too often and it shows how dedicated he is to this football club.

“He has the respect of everyone at the club. He has really grown as a person and matured, and this is the natural step for him now.”

Staggies pair will drive standards

Randall will be supported in his leadership role by forward Jordan White, who has been appointed as the Staggies’ vice-captain.

Cowie, who has brought in eight players so far this summer, has faith in the pair to drive high standards in his first full season in charge at Victoria Park.

Cowie added: “In behind that, Jordan is the vice-captain, and we have Ross Laidlaw, Ricki Lamie and Will Nightingale – they are three senior players who will complement them really well.

“With Connor and Jordan in particular, it is a reflection of the way they conduct themselves every day at this football club. For me, they were the natural picks.

“They have got a massive role to play.

“I have spoken to the two of them. It doesn’t mean they are going to play every week, but they have to realise what they need to bring to this club.

“They set the standards every single day and they make sure everyone else is in line.”