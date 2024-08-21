Highland League goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon on surprise Caley Thistle loan – and potentially signing for longer

Goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon admits he was shocked when he got the chance to swap Breedon Highland League Clachnacuddin for League One Caley Thistle.

The 24-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at ICT, has been battling for Clach game-time with Joe Malin, Michael Miele and Daniel Rae.

When Inverness’ Dundee United loan goalkeeper Jack Newman suffered a knee injury last week, manager Duncan Ferguson moved to bring in MacKinnon temporarily, and was on the bench for the 1-1 League One draw against Montrose on Saturday.

Recent ICT goalkeeper signing Musa Dibaga, with experience at Bo’ness United and Whitehill Welfare, was handed his debut, with MacKinnon there as back-up.

MacKinnon, who also has Highland League experience with Fort William and Buckie Thistle from his time in the Caley Thistle youth ranks, has been with Clach since 2021.

‘It was a call out of the blue for me’

He said: “I got a call from (Clach boss) Conor Gethins on Thursday night and he told me Caley Thistle wanted to take me in, so I trained on Friday and was on the bench on Saturday.

“Jack is obviously struggling and hopefully it is nothing too serious.

“It was a call out of the blue for me.

“It was good to be back and you do miss it, but at the end of the day, I am just here to help out and provide cover.

“Musa did well on Saturday – he didn’t have a lot to do, but you can’t fault him at all for his performance. He’s a good guy as well.”

‘I am grateful for the opportunity’

News on Newman’s scan is imminent – but he’s not expected to be back any time soon.

Other than Dibaga, the only other keeper on the Inverness books is 16-year-old Szymon Rebilas, so MacKinnon could see his loan arrangement extended if all parties agree.

The keeper, who played in Tuesday’s 4-1 North of Scotland Cup defeat for ICT at Nairn County, is open to staying should this come to fruition.

He said: “At the moment, it’s a seven-day loan, and it runs out on Friday night. We will see what happens.

“At the end of the day, I am also looking for games, so that’s the most important things for me. I am just grateful for the opportunity to play.

“I feel I could be ready to help out further if I get a few more sessions under my belt.”

This Saturday, Caley Thistle chase their first league win of the season when they travel to league leaders Kelty Hearts.