Highland League goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon on surprise Caley Thistle loan – and potentially signing for longer

The Clachnacuddin goalkeeper has returned to Inverness as emergency cover for Duncan Ferguson's squad, but could stay for longer.

By Paul Chalk
Clachnacuddin goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon is on a loan stint with Caley Thistle. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Clachnacuddin goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon is on a loan stint with Caley Thistle. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon admits he was shocked when he got the chance to swap Breedon Highland League Clachnacuddin for League One Caley Thistle.

The 24-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at ICT, has been battling for Clach game-time with Joe Malin, Michael Miele and Daniel Rae.

When Inverness’ Dundee United loan goalkeeper Jack Newman suffered a knee injury last week, manager Duncan Ferguson moved to bring in MacKinnon temporarily, and was on the bench for the 1-1 League One draw against Montrose on Saturday.

Recent ICT goalkeeper signing Musa Dibaga, with experience at Bo’ness United and Whitehill Welfare, was handed his debut, with MacKinnon there as back-up.

Goalkeeper Musa Dibaga, who made his debut against Montrose for ICT at the weekend. Image: Jasperimage.

MacKinnon, who also has Highland League experience with Fort William and Buckie Thistle from his time in the Caley Thistle youth ranks, has been with Clach since 2021.

‘It was a call out of the blue for me’

He said: “I got a call from (Clach boss) Conor Gethins on Thursday night and he told me Caley Thistle wanted to take me in, so I trained on Friday and was on the bench on Saturday.

“Jack is obviously struggling and hopefully it is nothing too serious.

“It was a call out of the blue for me.

Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman has played six times for ICT while on loan. Image: SNS.

“It was good to be back and you do miss it, but at the end of the day, I am just here to help out and provide cover.

“Musa did well on Saturday – he didn’t have a lot to do, but you can’t fault him at all for his performance.  He’s a good guy as well.”

‘I am grateful for the opportunity’

News on Newman’s scan is imminent – but he’s not expected to be back any time soon.

Other than Dibaga, the only other keeper on the Inverness books is 16-year-old Szymon Rebilas, so MacKinnon could see his loan arrangement extended if all parties agree.

The keeper, who played in Tuesday’s 4-1 North of Scotland Cup defeat for ICT at Nairn County, is open to staying should this come to fruition.

He said: “At the moment, it’s a seven-day loan, and it runs out on Friday night. We will see what happens.

“At the end of the day, I am also looking for games, so that’s the most important things for me. I am just grateful for the opportunity to play.

“I feel I could be ready to help out further if I get a few more sessions under my belt.”

This Saturday, Caley Thistle chase their first league win of the season when they travel to league leaders Kelty Hearts.

