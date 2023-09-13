Malky Mackay tips Dylan Smith to captain Ross County in future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Malky Mackay tips Dylan Smith to captain Ross County in future

Smith is back from international duty, after captaining Scotland's under-19s side.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County defender Dylan Smith. Image: SNS
Ross County defender Dylan Smith. Image: SNS

Malky Mackay has set teenager Dylan Smith the challenge of captaining Ross County.

Defender Smith is back from international duty after representing Scotland at under-19 level for the first time.

He was elevated to the under-19s after winning seven caps for the under-17s side, being selected for a double header against Belgium and Czech Republic.

Smith was handed the responsibility of captaining the side for the 2-2 draw against the Czechs, although he was substituted after suffering an ankle injury.

Dylan Smith in action for Scotland under-17s against Malta last year. Image: Shutterstock.

County boss Mackay hopes the international success can help him progress his club career with the Staggies.

Mackay said: “Billy Stark is a close friend of mine, so he phoned me initially to say that he was considering Dylan for the under-19s.

“For Dylan to jump from the under-17s into the under-19s and captain the team in the second game was a real testament to him.

“Billy phoned me initially to say he was going to select Dylan, and then he told me he was going to make Dylan captain for the second game, and I was delighted.

“Unfortunately Dylan landed awkwardly on his ankle about 70 minutes in, so he might be out for a couple of weeks now, but it’s nothing too problematic.

“I’m really proud of him, and I’m proud for Steven Ferguson as someone who has been heavily involved in our academy for a long time.

Dylan Smith in action during the 2022-23 season, in which he made his first team breakthrough for Ross County.
Ross County defender Dylan Smith. Image: SNS

“For Dylan to come through and be capped at Scotland under-19 level is a great testament to Dylan and his mum, and also to the people at the football club who have seen his rise.

“It’s another step in the ladder, and I won’t let him get carried away, but it’s a step that hopefully helps him progress gradually into playing for Ross County on a regular basis, and one day captaining Ross County.

“Who knows where he will go after that, but I’m delighted for him.”

Defender has shown up well for Staggies

Smith made his breakthrough into the Staggies’ first team last season, and now has 19 appearances to his name.

Mackay feels the 17-year-old has handled the step up to Premiership football impressively so far.

Dylan Smith in action for Ross County against Celtic. Image: SNS

He added: “He wants to put his head in where it hurts, and Dylan is very good in the air defensively in his own box.

“He’s quick, and he’s brave, and for a boy of his age he reads the game well.

“There is more to come, and a lot more leadership quality to come, but as a young defender who has been thrown into the Premiership at his age, he has equipped himself really well.

“He has had a couple of moments where he has had some not so good experiences now too.

Dylan Smith was sent off for Ross County against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

“One of the games last year wasn’t so good, and he had the sending off in the play-off, but these experiences make you who you are.

“You have to go through that to realise what makes you stronger, and become more rounded as a player and as a person.

“All these things will be valuable for him, but he has to be patient.”

