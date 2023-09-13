Malky Mackay tips Dylan Smith to captain Ross County in future

Malky Mackay has set teenager Dylan Smith the challenge of captaining Ross County.

Defender Smith is back from international duty after representing Scotland at under-19 level for the first time.

He was elevated to the under-19s after winning seven caps for the under-17s side, being selected for a double header against Belgium and Czech Republic.

Smith was handed the responsibility of captaining the side for the 2-2 draw against the Czechs, although he was substituted after suffering an ankle injury.

County boss Mackay hopes the international success can help him progress his club career with the Staggies.

Mackay said: “Billy Stark is a close friend of mine, so he phoned me initially to say that he was considering Dylan for the under-19s.

“For Dylan to jump from the under-17s into the under-19s and captain the team in the second game was a real testament to him.

“Billy phoned me initially to say he was going to select Dylan, and then he told me he was going to make Dylan captain for the second game, and I was delighted.

“Unfortunately Dylan landed awkwardly on his ankle about 70 minutes in, so he might be out for a couple of weeks now, but it’s nothing too problematic.

“I’m really proud of him, and I’m proud for Steven Ferguson as someone who has been heavily involved in our academy for a long time.

“For Dylan to come through and be capped at Scotland under-19 level is a great testament to Dylan and his mum, and also to the people at the football club who have seen his rise.

“It’s another step in the ladder, and I won’t let him get carried away, but it’s a step that hopefully helps him progress gradually into playing for Ross County on a regular basis, and one day captaining Ross County.

“Who knows where he will go after that, but I’m delighted for him.”

Defender has shown up well for Staggies

Smith made his breakthrough into the Staggies’ first team last season, and now has 19 appearances to his name.

Mackay feels the 17-year-old has handled the step up to Premiership football impressively so far.

He added: “He wants to put his head in where it hurts, and Dylan is very good in the air defensively in his own box.

“He’s quick, and he’s brave, and for a boy of his age he reads the game well.

“There is more to come, and a lot more leadership quality to come, but as a young defender who has been thrown into the Premiership at his age, he has equipped himself really well.

“He has had a couple of moments where he has had some not so good experiences now too.

“One of the games last year wasn’t so good, and he had the sending off in the play-off, but these experiences make you who you are.

“You have to go through that to realise what makes you stronger, and become more rounded as a player and as a person.

“All these things will be valuable for him, but he has to be patient.”