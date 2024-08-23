Ross County striker Jordan White believes he is in the best shape of his career at the age of 32

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County striker Jordan White believes he is in the best shape of his career at the age of 32

Forward White, who joined from Motherwell nearly four years ago, recently clocked up his 150th Staggies appearance.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County forward Jordan White. Image: SNS
Ross County forward Jordan White. Image: SNS

Jordan White believes he is in the best condition he has been in since joining Ross County nearly four years ago.

Forward White recently clocked up his 150th appearance for the Staggies, since being brought to Victoria Park by John Hughes in January 2021.

White, a former youth player at Dunfermline, gained momentum in his career with spells in the lower leagues with Stirling Albion and Livingston, before stints south of the border with Wrexham and Barrow.

A successful two-year spell at Caley Thistle provided the platform for White to earn his top-flight chance with Motherwell in 2020.

Although it did not work out for White at Fir Park, the Staggies came calling six months later and he has remained in Dingwall ever since.

With a tally of 33 goals in that period, White believes he is reaping the benefits of experience after being given his long-awaited Premiership breakthrough.

Ross County striker Jordan White heads home the winner against Celtic in February 2021. Image: SNS

He said: “I feel good here. I probably feel in better shape than ever before.

“In terms of fitness-levels, and everything mentally – it’s the best I have felt.

“I will always work hard, it’s the biggest thing for me.

“With a lot of stuff, you work hard off the pitch to make it right on the pitch. I’m going to continue to do that, and whether I’m picked or not I will be there.

“I think sometimes in football, people get away from players having experience.

Ross County forward Jordan White. Image: SNS

“Just because they are over 30, they are considered old.

“As long as you keep yourself right, and do the right things off the pitch to look after yourself, I think it’s good to have experience.”

Forward coming into his own with experience

White was named as the Staggies’ vice-captain ahead of the new season, with Connor Randall taking the skipper’s armband.

As one of the senior campaigners in County’s dressing room, 32-year-old White is eager to lead by example.

Jordan White after netting against Stranraer. Image: SNS

He added: “It’s something I’m grateful for. The club has been good to me, and I feel I have been good to the club as well.

“We want to get back to doing better in the league. That’s the bread and butter, and it’s something we want to improve on after the last two years.

“I know I can help other boys in the team drive forward, and try to put a standard in place that we don’t drop below.

“I think you need that in the dressing room.

“It’s not only me and Connor that have a voice. There are other boys who are vocal.

Alex Samuel, along with fellow Ross County forward Jordan White. Image: SNS

“When you’ve got that role, it’s important that you drive people forward.

“Sometimes it’s about pushing everybody each day to be the best.

“As much as I’m helping myself, hopefully I can help other people as well.”

Staggies must make amends with improved performance against Gers

White says Saturday’s game against Rangers at Hampden Park presents the Staggies with an opportunity to make amends, after they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Spartans in the Premier Sports Cup last weekend.

White added: “These things happen in football. We have been around long enough to know that you don’t want to be involved in that, but it has happened.

“There’s nothing we can do about it now. It’s over, it’s gone, and there’s no point in moaning about it now.

Jordan White saw a goal ruled out for offside against Spartans. Image: SNS

“We’ve got to look to get better every week no matter whether we win, lose or draw.

“It’s a big challenge on Saturday, and one we need to put right – especially with a better performance.

“One result doesn’t make you a bad team.

“It wasn’t good enough, but we’ve got to take the criticism for it on the chin.

“There’s no getting away from the fact we have had a good start, and we don’t want that to derail anything.

“It’s a big test coming up on Saturday, but one we are looking forward to.”

