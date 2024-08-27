Ross County: Don Cowie on restoring pride, while Staggies boss offers transfer update

Don Cowie hopes self-pride can ensure Ross County avoid a repeat of Saturday’s heavy defeat by Rangers.

The Staggies suffered a 6-0 loss at Hampden Park, equalling their biggest Premiership defeat.

Following a shock Premier Sports Cup exit to League Two Spartans on the previous weekend, County have a welcome return to home league action against Aberdeen this Saturday.

Following a painful journey up the A9 after last weekend’s defeat, Cowie hopes a period of self-reflection can help the Staggies find a way to become harder to beat.

He said: “It is a long journey at the best of times, but the manner of defeat probably exaggerates it even more.

“At the same time, it gives us plenty time to reflect on it.

“Nobody wants to lose matches, definitely not in the manner we did. I’ve been in that position many times playing Celtic or Rangers and it can be hard to stop the bleeding once they are on fire and playing with a freedom.

“It seems no matter what you do impacts the game.

“As a collective, you have to somehow galvanise and make sure it doesn’t escalate.

“Even at 5-0, disappointing as it was, you have to make sure it doesn’t become six in the last minute.

“That just comes down to self-pride, really.”

Cowie discusses prospects of ins and outs before transfer deadline

County are approaching the final days of the summer transfer window, which draws to a close on Friday night.

Cowie has made 10 signings so far, with Australia international midfielder Josh Nisbet the latest to arrive.

Nisbet made his debut in the latter stages of Saturday’s defeat at the national stadium.

The Staggies boss is not ruling out further reinforcements, adding: “You never know. There are still a few days left. There’s nothing imminent – but something might open up in the next couple of days.

“There is nothing to report right now.

“We have a really competitive squad, with a lot of players who are versatile.

“I’ve spoken of maybe requiring an out-and-out wide player.

“At the same time, we’re not going to sign for the sake of it. Can that person have a right good impact at the club?”

Cowie also says he has no pressing desire to trim his squad, but has left the door open for players to discuss their future if they feel their playing time will be limited.

He added: “I wouldn’t want anyone to leave, but by the same measure if an individual is to come to me feeling their game time or pathway is limited, I want to give people the opportunity to play football.

“I would happily engage in that conversation, if it was to arise.

“But I’m not actively looking to put anyone out of the club.”