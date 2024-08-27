Ross County: Don Cowie on restoring pride, while Staggies boss offers transfer update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County: Don Cowie on restoring pride, while Staggies boss offers transfer update

Cowie is looking to lift his players, following Saturday's chastening 6-0 loss against the Gers at Hampden Park.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie hopes self-pride can ensure Ross County avoid a repeat of Saturday’s heavy defeat by Rangers.

The Staggies suffered a 6-0 loss at Hampden Park, equalling their biggest Premiership defeat.

Following a shock Premier Sports Cup exit to League Two Spartans on the previous weekend, County have a welcome return to home league action against Aberdeen this Saturday.

Following a painful journey up the A9 after last weekend’s defeat, Cowie hopes a period of self-reflection can help the Staggies find a way to become harder to beat.

Connor Randall and Josh Reid following Ross County’s 6-0 defeat to Rangers. Image: SNS

He said: “It is a long journey at the best of times, but the manner of defeat probably exaggerates it even more.

“At the same time, it gives us plenty time to reflect on it.

“Nobody wants to lose matches, definitely not in the manner we did. I’ve been in that position many times playing Celtic or Rangers and it can be hard to stop the bleeding once they are on fire and playing with a freedom.

“It seems no matter what you do impacts the game.

Don Cowie leads his players towards Ross County’s supporters following defeat to Rangers at Hampden Park. Image: SNS.

“As a collective, you have to somehow galvanise and make sure it doesn’t escalate.

“Even at 5-0, disappointing as it was, you have to make sure it doesn’t become six in the last minute.

“That just comes down to self-pride, really.”

Cowie discusses prospects of ins and outs before transfer deadline

County are approaching the final days of the summer transfer window, which draws to a close on Friday night.

Cowie has made 10 signings so far, with Australia international midfielder Josh Nisbet the latest to arrive.

Ross County midfielder Josh Nisbet. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Nisbet made his debut in the latter stages of Saturday’s defeat at the national stadium.

The Staggies boss is not ruling out further reinforcements, adding: “You never know. There are still a few days left. There’s nothing imminent – but something might open up in the next couple of days.

“There is nothing to report right now.

“We have a really competitive squad, with a lot of players who are versatile.

“I’ve spoken of maybe requiring an out-and-out wide player.

“At the same time, we’re not going to sign for the sake of it. Can that person have a right good impact at the club?”

Cowie also says he has no pressing desire to trim his squad, but has left the door open for players to discuss their future if they feel their playing time will be limited.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

He added: “I wouldn’t want anyone to leave, but by the same measure if an individual is to come to me feeling their game time or pathway is limited, I want to give people the opportunity to play football.

“I would happily engage in that conversation, if it was to arise.

“But I’m not actively looking to put anyone out of the club.”

