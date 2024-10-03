Ross County: Campbell Money’s new role as football development director explained

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County: Campbell Money’s new role as football development director explained

The Staggies have appointed vastly-experienced Money to the new position at Victoria Park.

Campbell Money, Ross County's football development director. Image: Ross County FC
Campbell Money, Ross County's football development director. Image: Ross County FC
By Andy Skinner

Ross County have appointed Campbell Money to the newly-created role of football development director at Victoria Park.

Money brings vast experience to the position, having overseen the Scottish FA’s Club Academy Scotland programme for over a decade.

Prior to joining the association in 2009, former St Mirren goalkeeper Money had spells in management with Stranraer, Ayr United and Stenhousemuir.

In his new position at County, Money will be tasked with overseeing the Staggies’ academy, along with the transition of young players to the first team.

Campbell Money presents Aberdeen’s Alfie Stewart with the Club Academy Scotland League Trophy. Image: SNS

The 64-year-old will also be responsible for the development of the women’s first-team.

Money to take on ‘strategic’ role

Staggies chief executive Steven Ferguson says the club felt it was necessary to appoint a figurehead, in order to allow Gary Warren (academy manager), Gordon Duff (head of youth and academy operations) and Ryan Farquhar (head of children’s programme) to focus on their day-to-day tasks.

Ferguson said: “It’s always trying to stay ahead of the curve.

“We have recognised the brilliant job that Gary Warren, Gordon Duff and Ryan Farquhar have done in heading up the academy departments.

Ross County’s head of youth and academy operations Gordon Duff, and academy manager Gary Warren, along with Carl Tremarco who is now assistant manager. Image: Ross County FC

“We just felt for this next phase, we needed somebody who is a more more strategic, and more able to deal with the politics of it.

“Gary, Gordon and Ryan are all great on the pitch and have done a really good job – and they will continue to do that job.

“We were just looking for someone to come in and oversee more of a strategic point of view.

“It will not be the day-to-day stuff, but looking at more of the bigger ticket items. Those are continuing to grow and develop our academy, and also put more focus on what we do between academy and first team.

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: SNS

“Over the last few years there has also been a real shift in the girls and women’s game. We have recognised, as a Premiership football club, we needed to do more.

“We needed somebody who could be a driver of that. There’s so much work goes on at the football club already, and it’s too big a role to put on somebody in an existing role.”

Track record for developing players

County’s under-18s secured an impressive 1-0 triumph away to elite academy outfit Motherwell in the Scottish Youth Cup in midweek, with Torran Lambie’s penalty sending the Staggies through to the fourth round of the competition.

Ferguson, who twice played under Money during spells at Ayr and Stenhousemuir, is thrilled to have his former manager on board to oversee the academy’s next phase.

He added: “I have known Campbell for years – he signed me a few times as a player.

Campbell Money during his time in charge of Ayr United. Image: SNS

“He is a Scottish Cup winner as a player [with St Mirren], and has won the league and Challenge Cup as a manager [with Stranraer].

“He has a great track record for developing players.

“In the last 12 years he has headed up Club Academy Scotland, so we feel we have got the knowledge and experience of somebody that will come in and take a lot of that politics and strategy stuff away from guys that are day-to-day on the pitch.

“We have a huge duty of care to young football players in the Highlands – both boys and girls.

“We just felt we needed somebody with a knowledge and experience that come in and contribute right away.”

Successful week for Ross County Girls and Women

Ross County Girls and Women have also made great strides in recent months, having entered a team into the SWF pyramid for the first time this season.

They secured a double silverware triumph last weekend, with the senior team winning the Highlands and Islands league title and the under-18s lifting the North League Cup.

The club had further cause for celebration earlier this week, with Keira Syrjanen earning her first cap for Scotland Women’s U17s in a 2-0 victory over Iceland.

Keira Syrjanen of Ross County in action for Scotland under-17 women against Iceland. Image: Scottish FA

Ferguson says the Staggies are intent on continuing to progress, adding: “There has been some great work from Iain MacIver, and his group of volunteers.

“We just recognised we needed to add a bit of professionalism from the football club’s point of view.

“We will start from the women’s first team. We will work with that group to give younger girls that carrot that there’s a senior team, which allows them to represent Ross County if they continue to develop and stick in.”

More from Ross County

Andrew Macleod in action for Ross County
Ross County's Andrew Macleod eager to regain momentum with Brora Rangers
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County's Don Cowie on Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers' influence on him - and…
Steven McGarry celebrates scoring for Ross County against Ayr United in 2003. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Ross County cult heroes: Steven McGarry on Australian success - and nearly joining Caley…
Ross County forward Alex Samuel. Image: SNS
Don Cowie lays down 'next step' challenge to Ross County striker Alex Samuel -…
Ryan Leak in action against Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Ryan Leak hails Ross County work ethic instilled by Don Cowie
Don Cowie following Ross County's 1-1 draw with Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Hearts 1-1 Ross County: Don Cowie reaction and three talking points as Staggies denied…
Connor Randall in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Connor Randall says Ross County must draw on home traits to end year-long wait…
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Don Cowie plotting another managerless challenge against Hearts
George Harmon was forced off injured against Dundee. Image: SNS
Don Cowie: Ross County defender George Harmon facing lengthy injury absence - whatever ruling…
Ross County's Noah Chilvers in action against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.
Noah Chilvers says Ross County are starting to click but believes there is 'a…

Conversation