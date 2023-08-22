Ross County academy reshuffle explained as Gary Warren lays out vision for new-look structure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County academy reshuffle explained as Gary Warren lays out vision for new-look structure

Warren has replaced Gordon Duff as the Staggies' academy manager.

From left: Gordon Duff (head of youth and academy operations), Gary Warren (academy manager), Carl Tremarco (head of professional academy and loans). Image: Ross County FC.
From left: Gordon Duff (head of youth and academy operations), Gary Warren (academy manager), Carl Tremarco (head of professional academy and loans). Image: Ross County FC.
By Andy Skinner

Gary Warren is embracing the opportunity to spearhead Ross County’s new-look youth academy.

Warren has been appointed as academy manager at Victoria Park, in a move which sees him replace Gordon Duff in the role.

The Englishman spent six years as a player with Caley Thistle, and spent more than three years as captain of the club before leaving in 2017.

Having spent several years back in England, Warren returned to the Highlands last summer when he was appointed as County’s head of professional academy.

The 39-year-old, who until recently combined his full-time role with playing for Clachnacuddin, has now been elevated to the task of heading up the academy.

We take a look at the people involved within the new structure and how it will work.

Gary Warren – Ross County academy manager

Warren has been tasked with setting the vision for the academy, with the ultimate goal of ensuring homegrown players are ready to make the step up into Malky Mackay’s first team.

Warren said: “There’s a main focus on trying to create a culture and identity around the academy, giving it more of a Ross County feeling and vibe.

“We want to allow the academy to develop its own values going forward.

“Developing our own homegrown players is what we want, the main part of what we’re trying to do.

Gary Warren, Ross County academy manager
Gary Warren has stepped into the role of academy manager with Ross County. Image: Ross County FC.

“We want to get as many boys as we can, eventually, playing in the first team, and then, moving on from there, playing internationally.

“We want to achieve and strive to be the best.

“With the infrastructure here, with the coaches we have here already and the talented groups of boys we’ve got, that’s our job as coaches.

“My role is to try and nurture that.

“The vision first and foremost is to create a culture and identity that follows on and relates into the first team.

“It will allow a pathway for these guys to ultimately kick on and play out there.”

Gordon Duff – head of youth and academy operations

Duff vacates the role which Warren is now taking on, having navigated County’s academy through the challenges brought on by the Covid pandemic.

He will remain a key part of the team headed up by Warren, with the responsibility of co-ordinating youth programmes.

Warren insists Duff’s experience will make him a valuable sounding board in the months ahead.

Warren said: “There is a special thanks to Gordon because he has had probably one of the toughest jobs over the last three years in terms of getting boys through and building an academy.

Gordon Duff
Gordon Duff. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“It has been one of the hardest periods and he has helped me immensely, especially in the last couple of weeks and over my first year of being here.

“He’s also been a great sounding board and I’ve learnt from him.

“If I can do half as good a job as he has done so far, then I’ll be happy.

“I bring in my own ideas and identity, but within that I need coaches around me who can help and bring their own strengths.

“He’s going to be an integral part going forward in heading up the whole youth programme.”

Carl Tremarco – head of professional academy and loans

Carl Tremarco, meanwhile, will be replace Warren in taking charge of the Staggies’ under-18s team, who play in the CAS Performance League.

He will also be tasked with overseeing the progress of loan players, with seven of the Staggies’ young players currently out on temporary deals.

Warren said: “The under-18s are now going to be led by Carl. I will still have an input, as I will for every team.

Carl Tremarco, Ross County head of youth
Carl Tremarco, who is Ross County’s head of youth. Image: Ross County FC.

“His new job role is head of loans and he has a great opportunity as well to get his teeth stuck into that, as well as taking the under 18s.

“The under-18s have been brilliant, especially over the last two or three months.

“The boys coming up from the 16s have really developed and kicked on.

“It is exciting times for some of those boys, with them getting opportunities in the first team.

“It is a strong area where, this year, we’re hoping we can be successful.”

Ryan Farquhar – head of foundation

Ryan Farquhar has been involved in the Ross County Foundation for six years, during which time he has held the role of the head of children’s academy.

He will now head up the foundation, which includes the responsibility of managing numerous football camps they run across the Highlands and Islands region.

Farquhar said: “My new role is the head of the foundation, so I’m taking control of the running of the foundation and all the different programmes we do.

Ryan Farquhar, the head of Ross County Foundation operations
Ryan Farquhar, the head of Ross County Foundation operations. Image: Ross County FC

“It’s quite exciting. It’s a big responsibility, but I’m looking forward to it.

“A lot of the work I have done in the last few years has been out and about at schools, but it’s going to be more reaching out to different people and organisations to build our reputation further afield.

“There has been a lot of change. It’s a small team of four full-time staff, with a couple of volunteers.

“We cover a huge area so it’s a lot of work. We are looking forward to growing that, getting more people involved and more staff and volunteers in different areas to hit that demographic.”

